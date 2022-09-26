✕ Close Central Florida stores struggle to keep water on shelves ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts that Ian will become a hurricane by the end of Sunday as it moves across the Caribbean towards western Cuba.

By mid-week, the agency expects it will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state, authorising the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance.

The president has also postponed a trip to Fort Lauderdale which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.

His federal emergency declaration came as Governor Ron DeSantis also extended the state of emergency from 24 counties to the entire state and mobilised Florida’s National Guard.

As Florida prepares for the incoming weather event, Canada is starting to assess the damage and begin recovery efforts after being hammered by post-tropical cyclone Fiona on Saturday. Fiona, which was formerly a hurricane, left at least 16 dead in Puerto Rico.