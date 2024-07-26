✕ Close Muddy flood gushes downhill stalling drivers in typhoon Gaemi-hit region of the Philippines

Typhoon Gaemi has made landfall in China, prompting flood warnings and evacuations, after sweeping across Taiwan where it flooded streets, knocked out power, and killed at least three people.

More than 240,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Fujian while emergency responses were put in place and flights and trains have been cancelled.

Gaemi is forecast to unleash intense rainfall in at least 10 Chinese provinces, including the capital Beijing, in the coming days, even those that have already been soaked by days of rainfall, forecasters say.

Earlier, Gaemi killed three people and injured hundreds in Taiwan, triggered flooding in Philippines and sank a freighter and a cargo ship.

Some parts of southern Taiwan are expected to have recorded rainfall of 2,200 mm (87 inches) since Tuesday.

At least 22 people were killed in the Philippines where it did not make landfall but intensified flooding and landslides from already high monsoon rainfall.

Authorities were searching for a missing crew member, and warn they face a “race against time” to contain a huge oil spill that is heading for Manila.