UK weather news - live: New ‘danger to life’ warnings for strong wind as heavy snow and flooding forecast
Two yellow weather warnings in Scotland, Nothern Ireland and northern England suggesting there is probability of danger to life from flying debris
The UK is bracing for more bad weather conditions with forecasts of heavy snow, lightning and winds up to 60mph on Wednesday.
This comes a day after floodwaters breached defences on the River Severn, with major incidents declared in Bewdley, Worcestershire and Ironbridge in Shropshire, with two “danger to life” warnings, after it was announced the river was close to reaching record highs.
The Environment Agency has issued two severe flood warnings and 84 flood warnings, cautioning against local flooding from parts of the River Severn today and tomorrow.
And the Met Office has issued two large yellow weather warnings spanning Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England suggesting there is the possibility of danger to life from flying debris in strong winds, and there may be some damage to buildings.
In Glasgow and parts of Belfast, residents were warned they may experience power cuts potentially affecting other services including mobile coverage due to snow and wind expected in the afternoon.
Welcome to The Independent's coverage of UK weather conditions for Wednesday, 23 February 2022.
