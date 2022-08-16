✕ Close Heavy rain hammers Devon as thunderstorms roll over – Monday

People who live in “low-lying properties” should make sure their valuable items are prepared for evacuation, the Met Office has warned due to the current high flood risk.

Large parts of Britain are at risk of flash flooding today as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place over England and Wales, with the potential for power cuts, transport disruption and a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces.

“Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.”

In parts of Scotland, commuters were held up by heavy rain this morning, with train speeds reduced on several parts of the rail network and surface water affecting many roads.