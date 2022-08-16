UK weather – live: Britons warned to prepare valuables as floods pose ‘danger to life’
Thunderstorms threaten mass disruption as heavy rain meets ‘almost impenetrable’ ground
Heavy rain hammers Devon as thunderstorms roll over – Monday
People who live in “low-lying properties” should make sure their valuable items are prepared for evacuation, the Met Office has warned due to the current high flood risk.
Large parts of Britain are at risk of flash flooding today as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place over England and Wales, with the potential for power cuts, transport disruption and a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater.
Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces.
“Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.”
In parts of Scotland, commuters were held up by heavy rain this morning, with train speeds reduced on several parts of the rail network and surface water affecting many roads.
Drenched Britain: In pictures
Round-up of pictures from the damp scenes around the country today:
Lightning strikes during firework display for extraordinary photo
Lightning struck at the same time as a firework display to mark the end of a regatta on the Yorkshire coast.
Photographer David Kirtlan captured the spectacle over Whitby harbour after the town’s annual regatta.
The firework display, which marked the end of the three-day event on Monday evening, was under threat due to the weather – thick mist over the harbour had earlier forced the cancellation of a planned display by the Red Arrows.
Photographer David Kirtlan, who captured the moment on his Canon R6, said: “Lots of the races were cancelled and the Red Arrows display was cancelled.
“The firework display was touch and go, but the rain held off. When the fireworks were going off, I just kept taking photographs and caught the moment the lightning struck.
“How often do you get lightning and a firework display together? The weather has made things both difficult and amazing at the same time.”
The event, which began in 1847, is one of the oldest sea regattas on the North East coast.
UK needs ‘continuous rain’ not ‘outburst’, says meteorologist
Today’s downpours are “not the right kind of rain” to restore Britain’s parched grasslands.
Meteorologist Clare Nasir said the country needs moderate “continuous rain” rather than the short, heavy bursts seen so far this week.
Toxic algae blooms caused by heatwave turns lake and rivers green
British rivers and lakes are being choked with algae thanks to the record-breaking heatwave that has scorched the UK (Samuel Webb writes).
Cumbrian beauty spot Lake Windermere is among waterways and bodies of water filled with algal blooms, which tend to thrive in high temperatures and after sewage is discharged into waterways.
Blooms of blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and animals and can cause skin rashes, vomiting, stomach pains, fever, and headaches.
People are being warned not to go into the water after blue-green algae was confirmed in Bedford.
The algae – cyanobacteria – was found in Priory Country Park’s lakes and other rivers across the district, Bedford Borough Council warned.
Two dogs died from suspected algae poisoning in Scotland
Mudslide closes Somerset road – Pictures
The A358 in Somerset remains closed near Combe Florey following a mud slide yesterday.
Flash floods after days without rain caused the road block in the Taunton area of the southwestern county.
Southwest floods for second day running
Roads in southwest England have flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the UK for the second day running.
Footage and photos shared to social media show torrential showers and flooding on roads in Cornwall and Devon.
Tourists drenched in London downpour – In pictures
Photos have just dropped from the heavy downpour in London today:
Just one foot of water can float a car – EA
A car can float in just one foot of flowing water, the Environment Agency said as it warned drivers against taking risks in floodwater.
Stefan Laeger, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said the situation was being closely monitored as thunderstorms sweep in across the country.
He said teams were ready to respond to surface water flooding incidents but urged people to take caution if they have to leave home during treacherous conditions.
To drivers, he said: “We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”
RAC advice for driving in floods and heavy rain is as follows:
- Slow down
- Use dipped headlights so that other drivers can see you more easily
- Don’t use rear fog lights as they can mask your brake lights
- Look out for large or fast-moving vehicles which will create spray and reduce visibility
- Keep your air conditioning on to stop your windows from misting up
- Listen out for local news bulletins
- If you break down in torrential rain keep the bonnet closed while waiting for help to arrive, to avoid the electrical system getting soaked
- Driving too fast through standing water could lead to tyres losing contact with the road. If your steering suddenly feels light you could be aquaplaning. To regain grip, ease off the accelerator, do not brake and allow your speed to reduce until you gain full control of the steering again
- Be considerate
Drought declared in Yorkshire
A drought has been declared in Yorkshire, the Environment Agency has said.
The region joins eight areas of England which were moved into drought status on Friday, including parts of London, Kent and the east Midlands.
Victoria Slingsby, environment planning and engagement manager for the Environment Agency in Yorkshire, said: “The high temperatures we are experiencing have exacerbated pressures on wildlife and our water environment in Yorkshire. These extreme weather conditions become more likely with climate change.
“We are experiencing some much-needed rain this week, but it will not be enough to correct weeks of dry weather, and it will take more prolonged rainfall to wet up soils and replenish rivers, reservoirs and groundwater levels.
“It's important for everyone to manage the amount of water they are using in this exceptionally dry period.”
A hosepipe ban is set to effect across Yorkshire on 26 August.
What is thunderstorm asthma? Warning over ‘rare phenomenon’ as UK hit by dramatic weather change
Thunderstorms are sweeping the UK this week, a dramatic end to the prolonged stretch of extremely hot and dry weather (Zoe Tidman writes).
The three-day Met Office weather warning highlights the risk of potential flash floods, power cuts and travel disruption across much of the country as the heavy rain hits.
But experts also warn there could be a rare health risk during the stormy weather, in the form of “thunderstorm asthma”.
This is where thunderstorm activity is linked to a rise in people reporting symptoms of asthma - such as in June last year – the UK Health and Security Agency explains.
Warning over ‘rare phenomenon’ thunderstorm asthma as UK hit by dramatic weather
The Met Office issued three day thunderstorm warning for most of the UK, raising concerns over impact for hayfever and asthma sufferers
