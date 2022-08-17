✕ Close Heavy rain hammers Devon as thunderstorms roll over – Monday

Thames Water confirmed a hosepipe ban for its 15 million customers in London and surrounding areas will begin next week.

The ban will begin next Wednesday and comes as those in Devon and Cornwall are also set to face similar restrictions from next Tuesday.

Large parts of Britain are also at risk of flash flooding today as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms covering a large part of England and south Wales, which has been upgraded to an amber alert for London and parts of southeast England.

It warns of the potential for power cuts, transport disruption and a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces.

“Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.”