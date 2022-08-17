UK weather – live: New hosepipe ban to start in days as storm warning upgraded to amber
Thames Water confirms hosepipe ban will begin next week
Heavy rain hammers Devon as thunderstorms roll over – Monday
Thames Water confirmed a hosepipe ban for its 15 million customers in London and surrounding areas will begin next week.
The ban will begin next Wednesday and comes as those in Devon and Cornwall are also set to face similar restrictions from next Tuesday.
Large parts of Britain are also at risk of flash flooding today as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms covering a large part of England and south Wales, which has been upgraded to an amber alert for London and parts of southeast England.
It warns of the potential for power cuts, transport disruption and a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater.
Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces.
“Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.”
Amber warning for thunderstorms in south east England
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for thunderstorms in south east England.
Parts of London, Brighton and Canterbury are likely to be affected by flooding and disruption after weeks of hot, dry weather.
People are being warned of quick floods that could cause damage along with lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.
Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely and can pose a danger to life.
Torrential rain and thunderstorms for England and Wales
Torrential rain and thunderstorms are forecast for across England and Wales after weeks of hot, dry weather.
The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Wednesday as they predict that “20 to 30 mm of rain is possible within an hour”.
People in central, southern and eastern parts of England and in south-east Wales could face flash flooding, transport disruption and power cuts.
The chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater may also cause danger to life, the Met Office warn.
Thames Water announce hosepipe ban from next week
Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban from next week as 15 million customers across London and other areas face restrictions.
The ban will come into force from Wednesday 24 August, and is one of many being introduced across England as water companies try to save resources during very dry weather.
In a statement on its website, Thames Water said: “After the driest July on record, and below-average rainfall in 10 of the last 12 months, water levels in our rivers and reservoirs are much lower than usual.
“With low rainfall forecast for the coming months, we now need to take the next step in our drought plan,” they added.
Thames Water hosepipe ban to begin next week as 15m customers face restrictions
Thames Water has announced it will introduce a hosepipe ban next week as 15 million customers face restrictions.
What is thunderstorm asthma?
The three-day Met Office weather warning highlights the risk of potential flash floods, power cuts and travel disruption across much of the country as the heavy rain hits, writes Zoe Tidman.
But experts also warn there could be a rare health risk during the stormy weather, in the form of “thunderstorm asthma”.
Warning over ‘rare phenomenon’ thunderstorm asthma as UK hit by dramatic weather
The Met Office issued three day thunderstorm warning for most of the UK, raising concerns over impact for hayfever and asthma sufferers
Scotland receives week's worth of rain in 24 hours
Parts of Scotland have witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours as the country is hit by torrential rains and is under a yellow alert.
The amount of rainfall received in several pockets exceeds what is generally witnessed in a whole week at the beginning of August.
The BBC reported that Strathallan near Perth had seen 55.2mm (2 inches) of rainfall in less than 24 hours. This is 71 per cent of the 77mm the area normally sees in the whole of August.
Houghton Hall in Norfolk saw 17mm (0.7in) of rain in the space of an hour on Tuesday afternoon, the report said.
The heavy rainfall has also sparked travel chaos with local media reporting train delays and traffic disruptions.ScotRail had warned passengers to expect delays on some routes as speed restrictions were in place due to heavy rainfall. Trains were limited to 40mph, or 20mph if the usual speed limit is lower.
Network Rail also said it was forced to deal with flooding at the Perth station.
Traffic Scotland has warned surface water was affecting many routes and urged motorists to take care.
Video: Floodwater pools in south Wales as motorists struggle to navigate roads
Motorists struggled to navigate as torrential downpours sent floodwater pooling on Welsh roads.
Footage shows cars driving through a road that was inundated with water in Port Talbot.
The Met Office issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Wales and England, valid through to midnight, and warned that conditions could pose a danger to life.
Pictures show water-logging and floods after downpour
Pictures and videos have emerged from around the UK of flash flooding in areas hit by thunderstorms since Monday.
People are sharing images of water-logging on roads and inside their houses as the downpour is expected to continue.
The rain has predominately affected the south of England and Wales as well as the Midlands and East of England.
The Environment Agency currently has 19 flood alerts in force for parts of the Midlands and south-east England as the wet weather continues to batter Britain.
Five Sheffield roads closed due to flooding
Major roads have flooded in Sheffield after heavy rainfall hit the area.
Local media outlets report Abbeydale Road has completely flooded following the rain.
South Yorkshire police has asked people to avoid these five routes too.
Flash flooding has also been reported outside Woodseats Medical Centre on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats.
A car is also stranded and partially submerged by water on High Street, Beighton.
Today's forecast for England and Wales
Further torrential showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast today, according to the met office, but some places will be drier and sunnier.
“Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain will develop quite widely on Wednesday across central, southern and eastern parts of England and southeast Wales,” it said.
“20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 60 mm in less than three hours.”
“A few spots could see more rainfall than this still, whilst hail and lightning may be additional hazards.”
The Environment Agency had issued 29 flood alerts by yesterday night.
Torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast across England and Wales
The Environment Agency had issued 29 flood alerts by Tuesday night.
Road erupts after flooding in Sheffield
Flash flooding has caused the road to burst open in Sheffield.
Emergency repairs are underway after damage to a street near the city centre.
Olivia Blake, Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam, said local authorities were aware of the "dramatic burst" and were dealing with it,
"Beware of danger of flash flooding and do contact relevant authorities with any issues you come across," she posted on Twitter.
