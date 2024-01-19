✕ Close Moment 19th century fishing hut wiped out by 15ft wave after a storm hit Maine over the weekend

At least 40 people have been killed in nine states over the past week as severe weather plagues the United States.

The most winter weather-related deaths have occurred in Tennessee after a truck spun out of control due to snowy conditions, causing it to slam into a tractor-trailer.

The governor of Oregon declared a state of emergency as its state is being pelted with freezing rain and winter storms that have led to fallen trees, massive power outages and at least 13 deaths.

Two adults and one teenager died after a power line fell onto a car in northeast Portland on Wednesday morning following a severe storm in Oregon. Officials also found an uninjured two-year-old on the scene whom they took to the hospital.

The snow that has slammed the Pacific Northwest is now travelling east. The midwest can expect a ‘surge of arctic air’ on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Missouri and Kansas could experience below-zero temperatures into the weekend.

Meanwhile, in Florida, meteorologists say low temperatures could impact wildlife, leading to a rare weather-related phenomenon: falling iguanas.

The severe winter storms have unleashed chaos across the country, leading to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the country.