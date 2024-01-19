Winter storms live updates: Millions across US brace for more dangerous cold snaps
A downed power line killed three in Oregon as northeast braces for more snow
Moment 19th century fishing hut wiped out by 15ft wave after a storm hit Maine over the weekend
At least 40 people have been killed in nine states over the past week as severe weather plagues the United States.
The most winter weather-related deaths have occurred in Tennessee after a truck spun out of control due to snowy conditions, causing it to slam into a tractor-trailer.
The governor of Oregon declared a state of emergency as its state is being pelted with freezing rain and winter storms that have led to fallen trees, massive power outages and at least 13 deaths.
Two adults and one teenager died after a power line fell onto a car in northeast Portland on Wednesday morning following a severe storm in Oregon. Officials also found an uninjured two-year-old on the scene whom they took to the hospital.
The snow that has slammed the Pacific Northwest is now travelling east. The midwest can expect a ‘surge of arctic air’ on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Missouri and Kansas could experience below-zero temperatures into the weekend.
Meanwhile, in Florida, meteorologists say low temperatures could impact wildlife, leading to a rare weather-related phenomenon: falling iguanas.
The severe winter storms have unleashed chaos across the country, leading to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the country.
Weather watch: Falling iguanas
ICYMI: Highest and lowest temperatures in the US on Tuesday were more than 100 degrees apart
The lowest and highest temperatures recorded in the continental US on Wednesday morning were 111 degrees apart, according to the National Weather Service.
Monticello, Kentucky hit -22F (-30C) Tuesday morning, while Atlantis, Florida hit 89F (31C).
Is it too cold to walk your dog?
With temperatures getting colder and colder amid the winter months, many pet owners may be wondering whether their furry friends are as cold as we are.
Despite the cold weather, it’s still necessary that dogs go outside for a walk and do their business. But with their layer of fur, it can be difficult to tell if man’s best friend is actually capable of withstanding the freezing temperatures.
Brittany Miller has some tips to determine whether or not it’s too cold outside to be walking your dog:
Is it too cold to walk your dog? How to check
How to check if it’s too cold outside to walk your dog amid winter storms
SEE IT: Buffalo, New York blanketed by snow
Washington, DC may see up to 2 inches of snow Friday morning
Washington, DC and the surrounding region could see up to 2 inches of snow on Friday morning, the National Weather Service forecasts.
That precipitation could bring more closures to the region as the NWS warns of a hazardous commute tomorrow morning.
Earlier this week, several nearby school districts closed and federal offices shut down for the day for the time in two years after about 3 inches of snow blanketed the nation’s capital.
IN PICTURES: Ice Storm in Oregon
Yes, climate change is still real even though much of the US is freezing this week
While arctic winds and snow might seem like quite the change after 2023, the hottest year on global record by a wide margin, this month’s weather patterns don’t indicate that global warming is getting better — or that there is no climate crisis.
Cold weather events can and still do occur as our planet warms, even as we approach the 1.5C (2.7F) temperature goal set by the global Paris Agreement to prevent the most harmful consequences of the climate crisis.
In fact, a warming climate can sometimes increase the likelihood of unusual cold weather events.
For example, climate change is responsible for increasing the frequency and intensity of heavy precipitation, according to a widely-cited, peer-reviewed study from 2015.
Further, a warmer atmosphere can also hold more water, leading to more rain and snow, according to Climate Signals, a nonprofit that specializes in climate attribution research. New research also indicates a warming Arctic may lead to arctic air outbreaks in the US — just like what we’re seeing today across the country.
While we’re not yet clear on how climate change has impacted this specific storm spell, we do know this: This month’s storms do not indicate the climate crisis has disappeared.
See stunning satellite footage of ice storm over Pacific Northwest
A winter storm blew across the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, covering Portland, Oregon in a quarter-inch of ice.
Now, stunning satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University shows the storm’s path across the western US.
ICYMI: How can you protect yourself from winter weather dangers?
An arctic blast brought sub-zero wind chills to much of the country this week, posing various hazards and dangers to impacted communities.
Several deaths from hypothermia have been reported across the US, and cold temperatures can mean dangerous, icy roads for travellers.
Extreme cold also disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations, such as infants, the elderly, people with a chronic illness, outdoor workers, and unhoused people, according to the National Weather Service.
Read more from Juan A. Lozano on what public safety officials say you can do to keep yourself safe:
How can you protect yourself from winter weather dangers? Experts offer tips
The arctic blast of winter weather that is gripping much of the US this week is also bringing with it various hazards that people have to contend with to keep warm and safe
See the cloud stream that blew over the central US today
Satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University shows the high and low cloud tops that covered the central US today.
Now, the northeast is next on the list to receive more snow and cold temperatures tomorrow into the weekend.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies