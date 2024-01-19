Private plane emergency lands on snowy Virginia highway

A private plane made an emergency landing on a snowy highway in Virginia on Friday 19 January.

Officials say that just before 1:00 pm, Virginia State Police were notified that a private airplane had landed in the DIREX lanes of Loudoun County Parkway.

The aircraft, a Southern Airways Express flight, had departed Dulles International Airport at 12:15 with seven people on board. It is currently unknown if anyone was hurt from the landing.

The cause for the emergency landing has not yet been determined.