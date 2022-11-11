Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Energy minister challenges world to follow Saudi’s green lead

Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud ‘lays down the gauntlet’ to other countries at Saudi Green Initiative conference

Partner Content
Friday 11 November 2022 10:02
<p>Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud speaks at the SGI conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt </p>

Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud speaks at the SGI conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

(The Independent)

Saudi Arabia’s minister of energy, HRH Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, today challenged other nations to follow his country’s lead in green technology and energy transformation.

The minister said he was “laying down the gauntlet” as he gave an upbeat account of Saudi Arabia’s progress since they launched the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) in October 2021.

HRH was addressing the second meeting of the Saudi Green Initiative conference, taking place alongside the Cop27 climate summit in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

The theme of the SGI conference is ‘from ambition to action’. In that vein, the minister unveiled what he called a “laundry list” of substantial achievements over the past 12 months.

They include reducing the country’s CO2 emissions and launching new renewable energy projects in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to meet 50% of its energy needs through renewables by 2030.

Referring to the country’s role as the world’s leading oil exporter, the minister also revealed an international greenhouse gases credit and offsetting scheme. He said the plans had originally been discussed with British politician Alok Sharma at Cop26 in Glasgow. He thanked the UK for its work on the scheme, details of which are due to be released soon.

The second meeting of the SGI conference takes place alongside Cop27 in Egypt

(The Independent)

Saudi Arabia is also investing heavily in carbon capture technology, designed to prevent harmful gases escaping into the atmosphere, while potentially providing new energy sources.

Referring to a contract to build a new Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) facility, he said Saudi was “the only country I know” that has made such a large contractual commitment to the potentially groundbreaking technology.

“We are more than happy to share with other governments what to do, to do the right job,” he said.

In a lighter moment, the 62-year-old Saudi royal drew laughter from the SGI audience, saying he “felt like breakdancing” when the CCUS deal was finalised.

He also referred to the ongoing, intense debate at Cop27 on the role rich countries play in supporting energy-poor nations.

The minister vowed to make the debate “less condescending”, rather than approach countries with “nice packages” that fall apart when the detail is explored.

Saudi Arabia is also to lead an international initiative on clean cooking oil.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in