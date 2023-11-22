Cross-country storm threatens to disrupt Thanksgiving travel on Tuesday: Live updates
The Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and the Northeast could see heavy rains, thunderstorms, and snow on Tuesday
Related video: LAX Thanksgiving travel rush begins
A storm will move over the central and eastern US just in time to disrupt Americans’ Thanksgiving travel plans.
Wednesday is expected to be the busiest road travel day for US holiday travelers, with more than 49 million Americans expected to drive to their destinations during the Thanksgiving stretch.
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow are expected to move from the central US across the Midwest and ultimately into the northeast just in time for the holiday.
The storm system will hit the Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Tuesday before turning northeast for the mid and latter portion of the week.
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York warned travelers in the state to be cautious as there was a risk of “extreme winter weather” during peak travel days.
Tuesday will bring severe thunderstorms, rain, snow and wind to much of the eastern half of the US. Those storms are expected to wane on Wednesday, making way for an undisturbed Thanksgiving Day in most parts of the US.
New York Mayor Eric Adams issues travel advisory
New York Mayor Eric Adams issued a travel advisory for the city’s residents on Tuesday, warning them of heavy rains and strong winds heading into the Thanksgiving holiday stretch.
“@nycemergencymgt has issued a travel advisory for today, November 21, through tomorrow, November 22. Be prepared for heavy rains and strong winds. Bundle up, add extra time for travel, and follow @NotifyNYC for more updates as we have them,” the mayor wrote.
Some parts of New England may get up to three inches of snow
While most of the snow that will fall late Tuesday night on New England will melt before accumulation is possible, there are some higher-elevation areas where forecasters expect it to stick.
Massachusetts broadcaster WBZ-TV’s weather team predicts up to three inches of snow could accumulate — for a few hours — in the northern, higher elevation portions of the state.
Most of that snow will be compacted and will melt as temperatures increase on Wednesday.
FAA administrator has a message for holiday travelers: be nice to flight staff, or else
FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker took to X/Twitter to warn Thanksgiving travelers — who are likely to face possible delays, long lines, and congested airports — to be nice to the flight crews working over the holidays.
“If you’re flying, please be nice to your flight crew. They are there for your safety. The FAA has zero tolerance for unruly behavior,” he said in a post.
Air travelers on Tuesday are most likely to experience disruptions due to a winter storm system moving from the central US across the Midwest and into the northeast.
FAA predicts nearly 50,000 flights on Wednesday
The FAA is predicting nearly 50,000 flights will take off Wednesday to deliver holiday travelers to their Thanksgiving destinations.
Wednesday will be the peak air travel day, with 49,606 flights scheduled. Tuesday will be the second highest, with 48,403 flights scheduled.
Tuesday may provde a difficult day for air travelers due to a winter storm system moving through the central US into the Midwest and northeast, bringing rain and thunderstorms throughout the region.
Sunday is predicted to be the most popular day for return travelers, with 44,991 flights scheduled.
More than 49 million Americans will drive to Thanksgiving destinations this year
More than 55 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles to reach their Thanksgiving destinations between Wednesday and Sunday, and more than 49 million of those travelers will be driving, according to the AAA.
The Transportation Safety Administration expects a significant portion of those drivers will be on the roads Wednesday. Thankfully, much of the inclement weather predicted for the week will be over, but drivers in parts of northern New York and northern New England should be prepared for possibly slick roads due to sleet and freezing rain Tuesday evening.
Slick roads possible in northeast on Wednesday morning
Roads in parts of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire may be slick on Wednesday morning after overnights storms dump a mix of rain and possible snow on the region Tuesday evening.
Snow is expected to arrived in Maine on Wednesday as a storm system begins moving eastward across the US today.
The Midwest and northeast will feel the brunt of the inclement weather on Tuesday, with thunderstorms, snow, and rain likely.
Thanksgiving 2023 expected to be busiest holiday travel season ever, according to Transportation Security Administration
The Transportation Security Administration said the 2023 Thanksgiving travel season will be the busiest in US history.
The agency reports the busiest flight days will be Tuesday and Wednesday.
The busiest day for drivers will be Wednesday, according to INRIX, a transportation analytics company.
Drivers are advised to leave home early in the morning or after 6pm to avoid running into the heaviest traffic, INRIX told ABC News.
Inclement weather on Tuesday across the Midwest and northeast may cause delays for air travelers. The storms are expected to die down on Wednesday.
Washington DC, Baltimore feel brunt of weather-related flight delays
Travelers flying out of Washington DC and Baltimore for Thanksgiving have felt the brunt of weather-related flight delays Tuesday.
Between Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Dulles International Airport, 40 flights have been delayed this afternoon.
The ongoing winter storm moving east toward the US east cost and northeast is currently situated directly over the Washington DC and Baltimore area.
Flight delays in New York and the northeast may increase later in the evening as the storm moves into the region.
California Interstate 10 reopens after arson just in time for Thanksgiving travel
California’s I-10 near Los Angeles reopened on Monday after it was temporarily closed for repairs. Portions of the highway were shut down after a suspected arsonist lit a fire on the roadway.
The freeway was reopened just in time to allow access to Thanksgiving travelers.
Of course, even with the I-10 reopen, it’s still Los Angeles.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies