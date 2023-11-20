Thanksgiving turkeys roam hotel suite ahead of presidential pardon at White House

Liberty and Bell got ready for their presidential pardons in a hotel suite close to the White House on Monday (20 November).

The pair of Thanksgiving turkeys played their part in what has become an annual tradition: A president sparing turkeys from becoming someone’s holiday dinner.

Steve Lykken, chairman of the National Turkey Federation and president of the Jennie-O Turkey Store, introduced Liberty and Bell on Sunday (19 November) at an event at a luxury hotel close to the White House.

The gobblers checked into a suite following their red-carpet arrival, after a dayslong road trip from Minnesota in a black Cadillac Escalade.