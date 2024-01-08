Jump to content

Liveupdated1704710093

Winter storms – live: 70 million Americans brace as dangerous blizzards and floods head for southeast

Storm Finn is forecast to bring tornadoes to some cities including New Orleans and Mobile, while more than half a dozen states could see heavy snowfall

Martha McHardy
Monday 08 January 2024 10:34
TX deploys emergency resources before storm

Major winter storms are pummelling vast swathes of the US, with dangerous blizzards, flash flooding and possible tornadoes heading to the Southeast this week after the East Coast was blanketed in heavy snow over the weekend.

Almost 70 million Americans are bracing for severe weather which is currently charting a path towards the Gulf Coast and Southeast on Monday and Tuesday.

Storm Finn is expected to bring tornadoes to cities including New Orleans, Louisiana, Gulfport, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama, while more than half a dozen states could see snowfall through Monday afternoon and overnight.

The National Weather Service forecasts that the storm will head further east on Tuesday, hitting Tallahassee, Florida, Albany, Georgia, and Panama City, Florida, meanwhile the Cuyama Valley, California, is under a hard freeze warning until Tuesday morning.

Severe weather has already caused disruption, with officials in Arizona warning against non-essential travel after multiple crashes closed parts of the I-40.

More than 6,000 flights into, out of, or within the US were also delayed or cancelled on Sunday due to severe weather, according to FlightAware. It comes after Storm Ember brought 18 inches of snow to parts of the Northeast including New York.

