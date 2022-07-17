UK weather - live: ‘Danger to life’ warning in force as extreme heat grips country
Met Office said that ‘substantial changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required’
An amber “extreme heat” alert has been issued by the Met Office for today, warning of “potential serious illness or danger to life”.
The alert applies to most of England and Wales, except the northern-most parts of England.
Over the coming days, it’s expected that the heatwave will reach its peak with temperatures of up to 41C.
This has triggered a red alert for Monday and Tuesday – when “exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely”, the forecaster said.
Millions have been urged to work from home, as forecasters say there is an 80 per cent chance on Tuesday of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) – that was set in Cambridge in 2019.
Both the amber and red alerts warn that “population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.”
The Met Office adds: “Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required.
“Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents
“Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays.”
Police warn motorists never to leave pets in cars during heatwave
Motorists should never leave their pets unattended in cars during hot weather.
This has been reiterated by Merseyside Police as temperatures are set to reach up to 40C over the coming days.
Using a string of emojis, the force warned that leaving pets in vehicles during heatwaves could lead to their deaths by overheating.
In the south of England, Thames Valley Police issued the same warning, adding that people should keep the windows of their cars and homes closed – when they go out – to minimise the risk of theft.
‘Cloud and patchy rain’ predicted across some northern areas on Sunday
Schools to close early on Monday and Tuesday
Schools have decided to send children home early on Monday and Tuesday following an extreme heat warning for early next week.
For most schools in England, the week beginning 18 July is the last few days of classes before the summer holidays begin.
However, due to the scorching weather, a growing number of schools have announced they will be finishing the final days of the academic year early to protect both students and staff.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports.
New red weather warning could lead to ‘serious illness or danger to life’
Heath secretary pledges extra measures to tackle heatwave
Health secretary Steve Barclay has pledged new measures, including extra working hours for ambulance crews, to tackle UK’s first national heatwave emergency.
“The clear message to the public is to take sensible steps in terms of water, shade and cover, which many people are aware of. That’s the best way of mitigating against the heat,” Mr Barclay was quoted by Sky News as saying.
“We’re asking people to keep an eye out for their neighbours and those who may be vulnerable. We’re also putting in additional contingency support as well.”
He added: “We’re putting in extra measures in terms of call handlers, support for fleet [and] extra hours of capacity within the ambulances. Each ambulance trust has well-developed contingency plans for extreme weather.”
A national emergency is declared when a heatwave is so severe and, or prolonged that its impacts extend beyond the health sector, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Transport, food and businesses could also be affected and it could cause power or water shortages, according to the agency whose job it is to protect the population from health threats.
A national emergency can also be declared when the “integrity of the health and social care systems is threatened”.
Read more from our climate correspondent, Saphora Smith, here:
Officials have said a national heatwave emergency means illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, as well as among the most vulnerable groups
Tropical night on Sunday with exceptionally hot weather
Kent residents without water on first day of heatwave
Saturday kick started the beginning of the heatwave, with Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens, in west London, recording the highest temperature of 29.1C.
The warm weather saw increased demand for water in some parts, with South East water confirming residents in Challock and Molash, in Kent, having no water due to “continuous hot weather and significantly increased demand for water” putting “significant pressure on our network”.
A statement from the supplier said: “We’re continuing to work on restoring your supplies, and will continue to work on this overnight.
“As a precaution, we’re going to open up the bottled water station at Challock Village Hall tomorrow morning, at 8am.
“The team will be there until 7pm tomorrow night.”
Heatwave: NHS warns of ‘nightmare’ for health workers
An NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers.
Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.
She said: “In some places there are people waiting in A&E for up to two days at a time for a bed in the hospital.
“There are ambulances queuing to get in; we’ve seen a lot of Covid cases again, and then there’s the heat.
“There’s all these things happening that are just a bit of a nightmare and we’re worried about how it is going to affect patients and staff.”
On Friday the Met Office warned that lives could be at risk as it is likely that a record UK temperature could be set early next week.
