Several regions of the US are facing devastating storm conditions Monday through mid-week as a winter storm blasts across the midwest and Storm Finn blows into the Gulf Coast.

The southeast US is bracing for tornadoes amid Storm Finn, a major storm in the region which is set to cause travel chaos. The National Weather Service has warned severe thunderstorms, strong wind gusts and tornadoes are expected across the Gulf Coast this afternoon.

Meanwhile, there are winter storm and blizzard warnings from northeastern New Mexico to eastern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service, bringing extreme weather to much of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

These storms will “create ferocious blizzard conditions with whiteouts,” the National Weather Service forecasted.

Severe weather has already caused disruption, with Arizona officials warning against non-essential travel after multiple crashes closed parts of I-40 Sunday.

More than 9,000 flights into, out of, or within the US were also delayed or cancelled Sunday due to severe weather, according to FlightAware. As of Monday morning, more than 1,000 flights are delayed, while more than 400 are cancelled.

It comes after Storm Ember brought 18 inches of snow to parts of the Northeast including New York.