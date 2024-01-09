Winter storms live updates: ‘Ferocious blizzard conditions’ and tornado threats bring travel chaos in US
Storm Finn is forecast to bring tornadoes to some cities including New Orleans and Mobile, while more than half a dozen states could see heavy snowfall
Several regions of the US are facing devastating storm conditions Monday through mid-week as a winter storm blasts across the midwest and Storm Finn blows into the Gulf Coast.
The southeast US is bracing for tornadoes amid Storm Finn, a major storm in the region which is set to cause travel chaos. The National Weather Service has warned severe thunderstorms, strong wind gusts and tornadoes are expected across the Gulf Coast this afternoon.
Meanwhile, there are winter storm and blizzard warnings from northeastern New Mexico to eastern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service, bringing extreme weather to much of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.
These storms will “create ferocious blizzard conditions with whiteouts,” the National Weather Service forecasted.
Severe weather has already caused disruption, with Arizona officials warning against non-essential travel after multiple crashes closed parts of I-40 Sunday.
More than 9,000 flights into, out of, or within the US were also delayed or cancelled Sunday due to severe weather, according to FlightAware. As of Monday morning, more than 1,000 flights are delayed, while more than 400 are cancelled.
It comes after Storm Ember brought 18 inches of snow to parts of the Northeast including New York.
ICYMI: Midwest travel will be ‘extremely dangerous to impossible’ as storm hits: NWS
Thanks to a winter blizzard bringing a “ferocious” storm with whiteouts and high wind gusts, travel in the midwest region of the US will be “extremely dangerous to impossible,” the National Weather Service (NWS) warns.
Meteorologists advised those who must travel to bring a winter survival kit as wind chills are forecasted to bring subzero temperatures. Wind gusts are expected to reach 60-70 miles per hour, according to the NWS.
Travel will also become dangerous in the Gulf Coast region through Wednesday as Storm Finn brings flash flooding and heavy winds.
US has no time to recover from weekend travel chaos as winter storms continue to slam the country
US airports had no time to recover from this weekend’s travel chaos as storms continued to affect much of the US on Monday and into Tuesday, according to FlightAware.
More than 15,000 flights within, into, or out of the US were delayed over the weekend, with more than 1,300 cancelled.
Monday brought similar conditions, with more than 4,000 delays within, into, or out of the US. Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport was one of the most impacted airports as the region was placed under a tornado watch until Monday evening.
‘Bomb cyclone’ may hit midwest this weekend
A second devastating winter storm could hit the upper midwest US late this week, meteorologists say.
The storm will travel from Oklahoma City to Detroit on Friday through Saturday. The storm may classify as a “bomb cyclone,” The Washington Post reported, due to extreme low pressure.
The storm is forecasted to bring snow and wind, as well as a surge of warm air and rain along the northern Gulf Coast.
ICYMI: Residents of Texas, Louisiana bracing for nighttime tornadoes
Residents of the Gulf Coast should prepare for tornadoes to sweep through the region tonight, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns.
In the New Orleans, Louisiana region in particular, tornadoes are most likely to strike 7pm through 3am local time, NWS meteorologist Megan Williams told The Independent on Monday afternoon.
Residents should take safety measures to protect themselves, including turning their phone volumes on to ensure they wake up for alerts and seeking sturdy shelter, Ms Williams said.
12 million people across northern Florida, Alabama and Carolinas under enhanced thunder storm warnings for tomorrow
More than 12 million people in north Florida, southeast Alabama, the Carolina Piedmont and the Carolina Coastal Plain are under enhanced thunderstorm warnings for Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts.
These thunderstorms will also bring a risk for “very strong and damaging wind gusts and a few strong tornadoes,” as Storm Finn continues to wreak havoc into Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the (NWS).
Houston faces dangerous tornado threat and two-inch hail: meteorologist
Residents of Houston, Texas are facing a dangerous tornado threat and hail up to two inches in diameter, meteorologist Mike Bettes reports via The Weather Channel.
75-mile-per-hour winds are also blasting through the region. Nearly 60,000 customers are without power in the state, as of late Monday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.
Thunderstorms rolling into Houston bring risk of damaging hail, winds
A line of thunderstorms is blowing into the Houston area over the next several hours, the National Weather Service said.
The storms bring a risk of damaging hail and winds, as well as the possibility of isolated tornadoes. The region remains under a tornado watch until 9 pm local time.
As a result of the weather, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport is experiencing hundreds of delays and cancellations.
The George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas is leading the nation in cancellations and delays, according to FlightAware.
93 flights arriving at or departing from the airport have been cancelled, while more than 400 have been delayed.
Meanwhile, Houston, Texas is under a tornado watch until 9 pm local time, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are predicting hail and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
The warning impacts nearly 9 million people.
More than 4,000 flights delayed as severe weather impacts 49 states
More than 4,000 flights within, into, or out of the US have been delayed, while more than 500 have been cancelled as of Monday afternoon, according to FlightAware.
The number of cancellations has nearly doubled in four hours today. At noon on the East Coast, approximately 2,000 flights were delayed.
These delays will likely continue as nearly every state is under at least one weather alert, per the National Weather Service.
Tornado observed in West Livingston, Texas
More than 28,000 people in West Livingston, Texas are under a tornado warning as the National Weather Service reports an observed tornado and the possibility of pea-sized hail.
Nine schools and one hospital are in the impacted area.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies