✕ Close TX deploys emergency resources before storm

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Several regions of the US are facing devastating storm conditions Monday through mid-week as a winter storm blasts across the midwest and Storm Finn blows into the Gulf Coast.

The Florida panhandle was hit with high winds and several reported tornadoes overnight Monday into Tuesday thanks to Storm Finn, a major winter storm passing through the region.

Meanwhile, several midwest and northeast states are facing threats of blizzards and dangerous storm conditions from Storm Finn.

Several northeast states will face torrential rainfall and flooding Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Flooding rain and damaging winds will hit Boston, Massachusetts overnight, while residents of New York City should remain braced for potential flooding through Wednesday. New York City and parts of New Jersey are also under a high wind warning until Wednesday.

Travel chaos has continued, with more than 2,000 flights within, into, or out of the US delayed as of Tuesday morning. Road travel is also dangerous in many parts of the country, with officials warning people to stay home if possible.