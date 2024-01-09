Winter storm warnings - live: Tornadoes strike Florida as Northeast braces for torrential rain and floods
Storm Finn is forecast to bring tornadoes to some cities including New Orleans and Mobile, while more than half a dozen states could see heavy snowfall
Several regions of the US are facing devastating storm conditions Monday through mid-week as a winter storm blasts across the midwest and Storm Finn blows into the Gulf Coast.
The Florida panhandle was hit with high winds and several reported tornadoes overnight Monday into Tuesday thanks to Storm Finn, a major winter storm passing through the region.
Meanwhile, several midwest and northeast states are facing threats of blizzards and dangerous storm conditions from Storm Finn.
Several northeast states will face torrential rainfall and flooding Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecasts.
Flooding rain and damaging winds will hit Boston, Massachusetts overnight, while residents of New York City should remain braced for potential flooding through Wednesday. New York City and parts of New Jersey are also under a high wind warning until Wednesday.
Travel chaos has continued, with more than 2,000 flights within, into, or out of the US delayed as of Tuesday morning. Road travel is also dangerous in many parts of the country, with officials warning people to stay home if possible.
Residents of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina facing tornado watches Tuesday afternoon
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tornado watches to northern Florida, southeast Georgia and much of South Carolina as Storm Finn moves northward.
There is a high likelihood of tornadoes and high wind in the region until 6 pm local time, the NWS said.
Iowa buried in snow as Storm Finn blows through midwest, northeast
Several inches of snow are falling across Iowa as every county in the state sits under either a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory.
The National Weather Service (NWS) for Des Moines has recorded more than 7 inches of snow in their region, with more still falling as of Tuesday morning. More than half that snow fell in just six hours, according to the NWS.
Meanwhile, the Des Moines airport has recorded more than 6 inches, with snow still falling.
Travel conditions are proving dangerous — the Des Moines Police warned residents to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to travel.
Rescue crews assisting with tornado cleanup efforts
The Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office has requested extra rescue equipment and manpower from Houston County, Alabama in the wake of a tornado in the Marianna area, Public Information Coordinator Ramsey Romero told The Independent.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said there have been no reports of fatalities in the region as of late Tuesday morning but was unable to provide any information on the number of injuries at this time.
Florida officials report damage and continued need to seek shelter as squall line passes through region
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff Tommy Ford told residents to seek sturdy shelter and find a safe place inside their home as a squall line passes through the region.
He told residents the Sheriff’s Office has already received numerous damage reports as a result of the storm.
Air travel chaos persists into Tuesday
A multi-day streak of cancellations and delays continues to impact air travel as winter storms blow through the midwest and northeast on Tuesday.
More than 2,000 flights within, into, or out of the US have been delayed as of Tuesday morning, with more than 600 cancelled, according to FlightAware.
More than 15,000 flights within, into, or out of the US were delayed over the weekend, and more than 1,300 were cancelled.
Monday brought similar conditions, with 8,000 delays and 810 cancellations. Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Seattle-Tacoma Airport were among the most impacted as each region suffered from separate winter storms.
‘Intense squall’ to pass through Florida panhandle in wake of reported tornadoes
An “intense squall line” will pass through the Florida panhandle Tuesday as the region recovers from high winds and reported tornadoes overnight.
That squall line could bring even more tornadoes, potentially widespread destructive winds and localized flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida.
Meanwhile, panhandle residents are still recovering from high winds and reported tornadoes across the region overnight.
Residents report tornadoes ripping through Florida panhandle overnight
Storm Finn brought tornadoes to the Florida panhandle Monday into Tuesday as residents report storm damage.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Walton County early Tuesday morning, as well as an earlier tornado near Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.
A suspected tornado also hit Panama City Beach overnight Monday into Tuesday, with one resident filming the debris caused by the storm.
Storm Finn continues to threaten Atlantic coast with dangerous winds, rain
Millions of people are under blizzard threat as Storm Finn blows through the midwest and northeast, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts.
Storm Finn will continue to wreak havoc into Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the NWS.
These warnings come after Storm Finn blew through the Gulf Coast on Monday, bringing travel chaos amid other winter storms impacting the country.
ICYMI: Cuyama Valley, California, under a hard freeze warning until later today
Cuyama Valley, California is under a hard freeze warning until Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service has said.
NWS issues a hard freeze warning when temperatures are expected to drop below 28°F for an extended period of time, killing most types of commercial crops and residential plants.
The warning will remain in effect until 10am PST, while a hard freeze watch will be in place until Tuesday morning.
The NWS has warned of damage to outdoor plumbing and severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, as well as harm to unprotected pets or livestock.
“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the NWS said in a statement. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.“
ICYMI: Severe winds toppled tree in California, pinning young girl underneath
A young girl in California was injured after high winds toppled a large tree that pinned her to the ground, NBC Los Angeles reported.
The incident occurred on Sunday at Melrose Trading Post, a popular flea market in Los Angeles. A bystander helped her escape and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It’s unclear how severe her injuries are, according to NBC Los Angeles.
The tree toppled amid high winds in Southern California that hit up to 50 miles per hour, CBS News reports.
