Best freebies for A-level results day 2025

Students, the day you’ve waited for is finally here: A-level results day is on Thursday 14 August. Whether you’ve thought about this day with excitement or dread; whether you stepped out of your exams feeling triumphant or defeated, we hope that opening your results gives you a sense of pride and relief.

If you’re looking to celebrate, there are no shortage of restaurants offering freebies and deals, from Nando’s chicken to 25 per cent off your bill at Wagamama.

The exact conditions for getting A-level freebies varies from restaurant to restaurant, but to avoid disappointment, we suggest bringing your ID and physical results if you can (though some places will accept digital proof). You’ll want to let the server know that you’d like to redeem the results day freebie or deal before you order. Don’t forget to also check that it’s been applied to your bill when you pay. All of the freebies and offers that we’ve listed below are dine-in only.

Got other plans on results day? Don’t worry, some of these offers can be redeemed after the big day – we’ve explained everything you need to know in our round up of the best A-level freebies and deals below.

Where are the best deals on A-level results day:

Frankie and Benny’s: Free pizza, Frankieandbennys.com

Free pizza, Frankieandbennys.com Las Iguanas: Free churros, Iguanas.co.uk

Free churros, Iguanas.co.uk Bella Italia: Free starter and dessert, Bellaitalia.co.uk

Free starter and dessert, Bellaitalia.co.uk Banana Tree: Free pad thai, Bananatree.co.uk

Free pad thai, Bananatree.co.uk Wagamama: 25 per cent off, Wagamama.com

25 per cent off, Wagamama.com Nando’s: Free quarter chicken or starter, Nandos.co.uk

Free quarter chicken or starter, Nandos.co.uk Bills: Free dessert, Bills.co.uk

Free dessert, Bills.co.uk TGI Fridays: Free main, Tgifridays.co.uk

Free main, Tgifridays.co.uk Côte Brasserie: Free main or dessert, Cote.co.uk

Free pizza at Frankie and Benny’s

( Frankie & Benny's )

On results day only, you can get a free margherita pizza (usually £11.75) when you dine in, buy a regular soft drink and show your A-level results. Gluten-free and vegan options are included. You can get juice as a soft drink for as cheap as £1.75, so you don’t need to spend more than £5 to get your free meal.

Free churros at Las Iguanas

( Las Iguanas )

Looking for a completely free treat? At Las Iguanas, you can get four churros (usually £6.75) with no other purchase necessary. You’ll need to be quick though – this offer is only valid on results day when you bring proof of your exam results.

Free starter and dessert at Bella Italia

( Bella Italia )

The whole family can benefit from this one: for tables of up to six, Bella Italia is offering a free starter and dessert for every person who buys a main, when one guest shows proof of A-level exam results. This offer is available on results day only.

Bella Italia prices vary by location, but starters are usually priced from around £4.99 and desserts from around £5.29, so this is a good deal if you’re looking for a three-course meal.

Free pad thai at Banana Tree

( Banana Tree )

Here’s another freebie that you don’t have to spend much to grab. Banana Tree is offering a free chicken or tofu pad thai (usually around £15) when you buy a soft drink on results day.

For this one, you’ll need to sign up for the deal at Banana Tree ahead of time and then bring your A-level results and ID along with you. You can only use one voucher per guest, so you’ll need to make sure all of your classmates register if you’re going as a group.

Can’t make it on Thursday 14 August? You can get £10 off your order between Monday and Friday year-round when you sign up to Banana Tree’s newsletter. Keep in mind that you can’t use this and your A-level results freebie at the same time.

Get 25 per cent off at Wagamama

( iStock/Getty )

This isn’t technically a freebie, but you can get 25 per cent off your bill when you dine-in at Wagamama between Thursday 14 August and Wednesday 20 August. You’ll need to download and join its loyalty app, Soul Club, and show proof that you’ve done this to the server, along with your A-level results.

Free quarter chicken or starter at Nando’s

( Nando's )

If you fancy a Nando’s after opening your results, you can get a free quarter chicken or starter when you spend £7 or more. Though not a complete freebie, we know Nando’s is a student favourite. So, if you want to nab this deal, all you need to do is show your ID and proof of your results (paper or electronic) when you dine in on results day. A starter is usually priced from £3.95, and a quarter chicken is usually £5.50.

Free dessert at Bill’s

( Bill's )

At Bill’s, you can get a free dessert on results day when you buy a main meal. Importantly, you’ll need to bring your physical results to redeem this offer. The price of desserts at Bill’s varies across locations, but you’ll usually find them from around £4.50.

Free main at TGI Fridays

( TGI Fridays )

Up until Thursday 28 August, you can get a free main (usually priced from £17) when you buy another full-priced adult main at TGI Fridays. However, you can’t redeem this deal on a Friday or Saturday and it doesn’t include anything on the ‘Hot off the grill’ section of the menu.

You’ll need to bring in your A-level results and say ‘grads eat free’ to the server to redeem this one.

Free main or dessert at Côte Brasserie

( Côte Brasserie )

Côte Brasserie is also treating students to some freebies this results day. If you studied French, you can present your results to get free steak frites or a vegan burger. All other students can get a free dessert, including a rich chocolate mousse or indulgent crème caramel. To get your hand on the freebies, you’ll need to dine in with someone who has paid for an adult main dish.

Want to treat yourself to some new tech? See our pick of the best laptop deals and our top laptops for students