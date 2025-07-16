Here’s where kids can eat for free over the summer holidays

With the summer holidays just around the corner, you might be on the lookout for activities to keep the family busy. There are few things as special as a delicious meal with your family, but costs can quickly add up.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the restaurants, cafes and supermarkets where your kids can eat for free or for a reduced price during the school summer holidays.

However, view the term ‘free’ with some suspicion. Most locations require you to purchase an adult meal in order to get your child’s meal for free. With this in mind, we’ve also done some digging to find out how much an adult meal costs so you can estimate your total bill.

Whether it’s a coffee break in the middle of your weekly shop or a lunchtime pizza treat, there is a range of cuisines and options that suit different budgets. As you plan a day out, don’t forget to check our list below to see where your kids can eat free or for £1 this summer.

Where can kids eat for free or £1 this summer:

Free kids buffet at Pizza Hut

When you spend £10 on your meal, your child gets unlimited pizza, pasta and salad for free ( Pizza Hut )

Pizza Hut’s lunchtime deal includes one free kids’ buffet when you spend more than £10 at the restaurant. Using the code KEF1 when you book will secure you the freebie, which you can redeem from Monday 21 July to Thursday 4 September, up until 3pm each day. Kids can choose from a variety of pizza, pasta and salad options, so there’s plenty for even the pickiest eaters.

Free piccolo meal at Pizza Express

Get a free kids’ meal with your main at Pizza Express this summer ( Pizza Express )

If your kids love pizza and pasta, you can get a free piccolo meal (aka the restaurant’s kids’ menu) when you order any main course from the standard menu. The offer runs from Monday 28 July to Sunday 10 August, so it isn’t around for as long as others. Kids receive dough balls to start, a pizza, pasta or salad as a main, plus a dessert and bambinoccino. Keep in mind that if you’re going as a group, you’ll only get one free kids' meal per adult at the table. A classic margherita at a Pizza Express in London costs £12.25, so you won’t need to spend too much to make the most of the offer.

Free kids’ meal at Prezzo

Prezzo’s kids’ menu includes bolognese, pepperoni pizza, fried mozzarella and lots more ( Prezzo )

Children up to 12 years old can get three courses from Prezzo’s kids menu for free, with the purchase of one adult main meal from Monday 14 July to Friday 5 September. Kids can tuck into a starter, main and dessert with fried mozzarella, bolognese, pepperoni pizza, and lots more. A kids’ meal at the Italian restaurant chain usually costs around £8.50, so you can make a decent saving with this offer. An adult meal will cost you £15 upwards, depending on the location.

Free kids’ meal at Bill’s

Two kids can eat for free for every main adult purchased at Bill’s during the summer holidays ( Bills )

Whether it's a stack of buttermilk pancakes for breakfast or a bowl of meatball pasta for lunch, children can tuck into a free meal at Bill’s this summer. Up to two kids can eat for free if one adult orders any main, so this beats most restaurants, which offer one free kids’ meal per adult. The offer is valid all day from Monday 21 July to Friday 29 August, excluding weekends. Adults can get avocado on sourdough for around £11.25 or a Greek salad for £13.95, so you’re looking at spending around £20 as a group of three, once you add on a service charge.

Free kids’ meal at Ask Italian

Download the Ask Perks app to get two free kids’ meals ( Ask Italian )

When you sign up for Ask Italian’s rewards app, you’ll get a code that entitles you to two free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult meal. Kids can pick from carbonara, pizza, chicken goujons, and more, so there’s plenty to cater to different tastes. The offer is valid from Friday 18 July to Sunday 31 August, so it can be used throughout most of the summer holidays.

Free kids’ meal at Las Iguanas

Kids eat for free all year round at Las Iguanas ( Las Iguanas )

You can save all year round at Las Iguanas, not just during the summer holidays. Kids eat free when you download the Las Iguanas app and can choose from quesadillas, coconut curry, guacamole and more. The cheapest main at the restaurant is the rainbow salad for £14, so even with a drink, your bill could come to less than £20.

Free meal at Côte Brasserie

Little ones can choose from steak frites, French onion soup, burgers and more at Côte Brasserie this summer ( Côte Brasserie )

French-inspired cuisine might not be top of your child’s list, but Côte Brasserie has options for little gourmands, such as steak frites or French onion soup, as well as classic comforts like tomato pasta bake and burgers. Parents have from Friday 18 July to Monday 1 September to redeem the offer and need to order a main to get the free two-course kids’ meal. The cheapest main at a Côte Brasserie restaurant in London is a chicken salad, for £14.95.

Free kids’ meal at Subway

( Subway )

For lunch on the go, head to Subway, where kids can enjoy a free meal when you buy a footlong sandwich. These can start from around £8.49, depending on the branch. The kids’ meal includes a 4in mini sandwich, snack and drink. The offer is available in participating Subway restaurants from Monday 28 July to Sunday 17 August.

£1 kids’ meal at Asda cafes

Kids get £1 meals all year round at Asda’s cafes ( Asda )

Asda’s £1 cafe meal deal runs all year round, and you won’t need to buy an adult meal or spend a certain amount to use the offer. Kids can choose from pasta with meatballs, chicken nuggets, fish fingers or pizza, and they’ll receive a free piece of fruit with their hot meal. Babies don’t have to miss out either, with the supermarket offering a free Ella’s baby food pouch for children up to 18 months with any cafe purchase.

Free kids’ meal at Morrisons cafes

A family of four can eat-in at Morrisons for as little as £15 ( Morrisons )

When you spend £5 or more on an adult’s meal at a Morrisons cafe at any point in the year, not just the summer holidays, you’ll also get a free kids' meal for those under 16 years. If your child is picky, they can build their own breakfast or main meal, and they’ll get a drink included too. Two adult meals with a drink each cost £15 in total, so if you’re a family of four, you can all eat at Morrison’s cafe for just £15.

Free kids’ meal at Tesco cafes and coffee shops

Clubcard members can claim a free Tesco kids meal this summer ( Tesco )

You can spend as little as 65p on a piece of fresh fruit at a Tesco cafe or coffee shop this summer, and you’ll be able to claim one free kids' meal worth up to £4 when you use your Clubcard. Breakfast options for little ones include pancakes and beans on toast, while the lunch menu has fish fingers, chicken goujons and tomato pasta shells with garlic bread. The offer is valid in England and Wales from Monday 21 July to Friday 29 August; in Scotland from Thursday 7 July to Friday 22 August; and in Northern Ireland from Monday 30 June to Friday 29 August.

£1 kids’ meal at Dobbies garden centre

Kids can enjoy a £1 meal and soft play at Dobbies’ garden centres ( dobbies kids eat free summer )

Take a break from garden centre shopping this summer with Dobbies’s offer. Kids can get a meal for just £1 when you buy a traditional adult breakfast or main course lunch option, both of which start from around £9. Kids can choose from cooked breakfasts, jacket potatoes, fish fingers, pasta and more. Some Dobbies restaurants also have soft play areas, so you can relax while they play.

Free kids’ meal at Heathrow airport

Make the most of free kids’ meals at Heathrow before you jet off this summer ( Heathrow )

If you’re flying from Heathrow airport this summer, there are restaurants across the airport’s terminals where kids eat for free. When you spend £14.95 or more on an adult meal at a participating restaurant, such as Leon or Giraffe, you’ll get one free meal from the restaurant’s children’s menu. You can claim a maximum of four free kids' meals per table, and the offer can be used all through summer from Friday 18 July to Tuesday 2 September.

Save on family days out with our pick of the best Alton Towers discount codes and Chessington discount codes