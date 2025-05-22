Whether you need to replenish your cleaning essentials like dishwasher tablets or laundry detergent, or replace your bathroom stash of body wash and cleanser, there are plenty of deals on offer in Amazon’s Everyday Essentials sale.

This is the first time the online retailer has run a sale focused on everyday items, and some of our favourite tried and tested products have seen big discounts. To save you combing through the deals, we’ve hand-picked the best offers. On top of that, we’ve taken the time to compare Amazon’s deal prices with supermarkets, so we can tell you if you’re actually making a saving.

The offers are available until Tuesday 27 May 2025, so you’ve got just under a week to grab a discount. If you miss out, or you’re already stocked up on everyday essentials, I’ve also predicted the best Prime Day deals to expect on household items. You can bookmark that page and check back closer to the mid-July sale to see the best deals on cleaning, kitchen and bathroom essentials.

Here’s our pick of the best deals:

Andrex ultimate quilts toilet paper 24 pack: Was £18, now £12.31, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Now’s a good time to replenish your toilet roll supply with this Amazon deal on Andrex’s ultimate quilts loo roll. With a 32 per cent reduction, it’s the lowest the 24-pack has ever been at the online retailer, and it’s cheaper than the prices you’ll find on your weekly shop.

Finish ultimate plus infinity shine dishwasher tablets 105 pack: Was £19, now £14.95, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The online retailer has also slashed the price of dishwasher tablets in its Everyday Essentials sale, including this jumbo pack of Finish tablets. A pack this size will set you back £19 at Ocado right now, so this is a decent saving on the household staple. As with many everyday items on Amazon, subscribing to a regular delivery can also help you save.

Ecover zero non-bio laundry liquid 2 pack: Was £20, now £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This laundry detergent is formulated for sensitive skin, so it doesn’t contain any fragrance, enzymes or colouring. Our tester of the best laundry detergents, Zoe, found that “it tackled food stains, wet towels and sweaty sports kit with ease.” Though odourless, it still managed to neutralise the smell of sweat left on her gym kit. A double-pack of the detergent has been reduced by a huge 45 per cent at Amazon, so now’s the perfect time to stock up.

Grind house blend coffee beans, 1kg bag: Was £29.95, now £22.46, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Grind is one of our favourite coffee brands for an at-home brew, with its house blend making our round-up of the best coffee subscription services. The house blend is made from a blend of Colombian and Brazilian beans, and makes a delicious flat white. You can save 20 per cent on the coffee beans in Amazon’s sale on everyday essentials, and you won’t currently find it cheaper elsewhere. If you like the taste, you can save even more if you use Amazon’s subscribe and save service.

Oatly barista edition oat drink, 6 pack: Was £12.60, now £8.53, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you like to start your day with an oat flat white, you can stock up on oat milk using Amazon’s deal on Oatly’s barista edition drink. You get six cartons included in this bumper order, with each drink coming to £1.42. This beats current supermarket prices, so it’s worth taking advantage of this Amazon offer.

PG Tips original black tea bags 160 pack: Was £6.59, now £4.95, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Need a cuppa in the morning? This deal is a good chance to top up your tea stash, with 25 per cent off 160 tea bags. A box this size is only available at a select few supermarkets, so if you spot it on offer, it’s worth adding to your basket.

Faith in Nature lavender and geranium body wash: Was £5.99, now £3.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

It’s not just household products that are reduced in Amazon’s Everyday Essentials sale; there are plenty of deals to be found on beauty essentials too. We’re big fans of Faith in Nature’s vegan shampoo and conditioner, so we're pleased to see its body wash reduced in the sale. It contains oat extract, designed to soothe skin, as well as anti-inflammatory limeflower. It’s a modest saving, but it's the cheapest price for this body wash right now.

CeraVe hydrating cleanser for normal to dry skin: Was £12.50, now £8.33, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

CeraVe’s hydrating cleaner topped our list of the best CeraVe products, and for good reason. Beauty writer Lucy Partington said it “works to remove makeup and cleanses quickly and easily” without drying out your skin. Its combination of ceramides and hyaluronic acid helps skin to retain moisture, and it’s suitable for all skin types. Right now, you can save 30 per cent on the cleanser in Amazon’s Everyday Essentials sale.

WaterWipes plastic-free original baby wipes: Was £28.50, now £21.61, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

WaterWipes’s products are made of 99.9 per cent water and a little bit of fruit extract, so they suit sensitive skin. We know how quickly wipes disappear when you’ve got kids around, so now’s a good time to top up your stash with this Amazon deal on a huge 720-pack.

Duracell plus AA batteries 18 pack: Was £15.99, now £13.29, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

We never seem to have batteries handy when we actually need them, so now’s a good time to buy some back-ups with this Amazon deal. You can save 17 per cent on this 18-pack of Duracell Plus, so there’ll be plenty to keep the TV remote, kids' toys and more running, with some still to spare.

