Students, the day you’ve waited for is here: today is GCSE results day. Whether you’ve thought about this day with excitement or dread, whether you stepped out of your exams feeling triumphant or defeated, we hope that opening your results today gives you a sense of pride and relief.

No matter what happens, there’s at least one piece of good news. On results day, you can get free and discounted food at top restaurants – no matter what grades you get. So if you’re looking to celebrate your hard work, there are tons of options, from Nando’s chicken to 25 per cent off your bill at Wagamama.

The exact conditions for getting GCSE freebies vary from restaurant to restaurant, but to avoid disappointment, we suggest bringing your ID and physical results if you can (though most places will accept digital proof). Just remember to let the restaurant know that you’d like to redeem the results day freebie or deal before you order. Don’t forget to also check that it’s been applied to your bill when you pay. All of the freebies and offers that we’ve listed below are dine-in only, except Nando’s, which you can collect.

Got other plans on results day? Don’t worry, some of these offers can be redeemed after the big day – we’ve explained everything you need to know in our round-up of the best GCSE freebies and deals below.

Where are the best deals on GCSE results day?

Frankie and Benny’s: Free pizza, Frankieandbennys.com

Free pizza, Frankieandbennys.com Las Iguanas: Free churros, Iguanas.co.uk

Free churros, Iguanas.co.uk Zizzi: Surprise freebie, Zizzi.co.uk

Surprise freebie, Zizzi.co.uk Bella Italia: Free starter and dessert, Bellaitalia.co.uk

Free starter and dessert, Bellaitalia.co.uk Banana Tree: Free katsu curry, Bananatree.co.uk

Free katsu curry, Bananatree.co.uk Wagamama: 25 per cent off, Wagamama.com

25 per cent off, Wagamama.com Nando’s: Free quarter chicken or starter, Nandos.co.uk

Free quarter chicken or starter, Nandos.co.uk Chiquito: Free main, Chiquito.co.uk

Free main, Chiquito.co.uk Bills: Free dessert, Bills.co.uk

Free dessert, Bills.co.uk TGI Fridays: Free main, Tgifridays.co.uk

Free main, Tgifridays.co.uk Byron: Free burgers, Byron.co.uk

Free burgers, Byron.co.uk Côte Brasserie: Free main or dessert, Cote.co.uk

Free pizza at Frankie and Benny’s

( Frankie & Benny's )

On results day only, you can get a free margherita pizza (usually £11.75) when you dine in, buy a regular soft drink and show your GCSE results. Gluten-free and vegan options are included. You can get juice as a soft drink for as cheap as £1.75, so we think this is a great deal.

Can’t make it today? Sign up to Frankie and Benny’s newsletter and you’ll be sent a voucher code allowing you to get a free meal when you buy two or more mains. Alternatively, if you hang around on the website for long enough, you may see a pop-up offering you £10 off (when you spend £25) for signing up. This one can only be used on weekdays, and the voucher expires within 30 days of being sent. You can’t use either of these offers at the same time as your GCSE freebie.

Free churros at Las Iguanas

( Las Iguanas )

Looking for a completely free treat? At Las Iguanas, you can get four churros (usually £6.75) with no other purchase necessary. Just book a table or show up on results day with proof of your exam results.

Surprise freebie at Zizzi

( Zizzi )

This is a fun one: today or tomorrow, show your physical or digital exam results at Zizzi and you’ll be given an envelope to open to reveal a surprise freebie. This is most likely to be mozzarella and garlic bread, but it could also be your choice of starter, dessert, drink – or if you’re really lucky, even your whole table’s bill paid for (up to £150).

Every envelope is a winner, but the downside is that you don’t know what you’ll get. Zizzi told us that each restaurant will be giving out 100 prizes in total. Most of them are mozzarella and garlic bread, but one lucky winner at each location will nab £150 worth of food.

This could be a fun way to celebrate with classmates, as up to six prizes can be redeemed per table.

Free starter and dessert at Bella Italia

( Bella Italia )

The whole family can benefit from this one: for tables of up to six, Bella Italia is offering a free starter and dessert for every person who buys a main, when one guest shows proof of GCSE exam results. This offer is available on results day only.

Bella Italia prices vary by location, but starters are usually priced from around £4.99 and desserts from around £5.29, so this is a good deal if you’re looking for a three-course meal.

Free katsu curry at Banana Tree

( Banana Tree )

Here’s another freebie that you don’t have to spend much to grab. Banana Tree is offering a free chicken or vegan katsu (usually around £15) when you buy a soft drink on results day.

For this one, you’ll need to sign up for the deal at Banana Tree ahead of time and then bring your GCSE results and ID along with you. You can only use one voucher per guest, so you’ll need to make sure all of your classmates register if you’re going as a group.

Can’t make it today? You can get £10 off your order between Monday and Friday year-round when you sign up to Banana Tree’s newsletter. Keep in mind that you can’t use this and your GCSE results freebie at the same time.

Get 25 per cent off at Wagamama

( Wagamama )

This isn’t technically a freebie, but you can get a whopping 25 per cent off your bill when you dine in at Wagamama between Thursday 21 August and Wednesday 27 August. You’ll need to download and join its loyalty app, Soul Club, and show proof that you’ve done this to the server, along with your GCSE results.

Free quarter chicken or starter at Nando’s

( Nando's )

If you fancy a Nando’s after opening your results, you can get a free quarter chicken or starter when you spend £7 or more. Though not a complete freebie, we know Nando’s is a student favourite. To nab this deal, all you need to do is show your ID and proof of your results (paper or electronic) when you dine in on GCSE results day. A starter is usually priced from £3.95, and a quarter chicken is usually £5.50.

Free main at Chiquito

( Chiquito )

There’s no rush on this one. Until Thursday 4 December, A-level and GCSE graduates can get a free meal, excluding the ultimate fajita, whole rack of ribs and Mexican sirloin. This deal is available all day, every day, except on holidays like Christmas Eve. Just show proof of your results, and the cheapest main will be excluded from your bill.

Free dessert at Bill’s

( Bill's )

At Bill’s, you can get a free dessert on results day when you buy a main meal. Importantly, you’ll need to bring your physical results to redeem this offer. The price of desserts at Bill’s varies across locations, but you’ll usually find them for around £4.50.

Free main at TGI Fridays

( TGI Fridays )

Up until Thursday 28 August, your GCSE or A-level results can get you a free main (usually priced from £17) when you buy another full-priced adult main at TGI Fridays. However, you can’t redeem this deal on a Friday or Saturday, and it doesn’t include anything from the ‘Hot off the grill’ section of the menu.

You’ll need to bring in your results and say ‘grads eat free’ to the server to redeem this one.

Free burgers at Byron

( Byron )

Show your GCSE results at Byron today for a two-for-one on burgers, usually priced from £8.95 each. Vegans and vegetarians won’t miss out either, as most of Byron’s burgers can be made meat and dairy-free on request.

It’s also National Burger Day on the same day, so if you’re not receiving GCSE results (or don’t want to show them), you can get the same two-for-one deal as above on Thursday 21 August by signing up for the Byron Club. It’s worth noting, however, that you can’t use both deals on one bill – for example, if you’re using your results day offer, your friend or family member at the same table can’t use their Burger Day offer.

Free main or dessert at Côte Brasserie

( Côte Brasserie )

Côte Brasserie is also treating students to some freebies this results day. All GCSE students can get a free dessert, including a rich chocolate mousse or indulgent crème caramel. Even better, as a French restaurant, Côte Brasserie will give out free steak frites or a vegan burger to any student with a French GCSE. To get your hand on the freebies, you’ll need to dine in with someone who has paid for an adult main dish.

