M&S has become the latest retailer to offer shoppers vouchers for their unwanted clothes, joining John Lewis, H&M, Asda and River Island, which all offer similar schemes.

Clearing out your pre-loved clothes instead of chucking them is a no-brainer. It’ll help you prevent clutter in your home, reduce waste and maybe even earn you a few quid.

However with platforms like Vinted, eBay and Facebook Marketplace allowing sellers to list items in a few clicks, you have to wonder how these high street retailers’ schemes stack up – which is why I’ve rounded up their pros and cons below.

For transparency, I haven’t tested out these schemes myself. As The Independent’s consumer writer, I’m evaluating them based on the discounts they offer, how much you need to donate and how easy the process appears to be.

How to get paid for donating your old clothes

H&M: Get a £5 voucher

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

What can I get?

You can get a £5 voucher that can be used either in-store or online when you spend £25 or more. This will need to be used within six months of it being issued.

What do I need to donate?

You can donate unwanted ‘textiles’ from any brand. H&M told us that one voucher is issued per shopping bag of clothes you hand over. There isn’t a minimum number of items that need to be donated.

Bring these in to an H&M store and pop them in a ‘garment recycling box’, which you can usually find by the tills. Talk to a member of staff and they should issue you your voucher.

What will happen to my clothes?

According to H&M, most items will be resold and the rest being repurposed or recycled.

Is it worth it?

This is the lowest minimum spend of any voucher on this list, plus you have a decent amount of time to make your purchase before it expires. If I was going to use any of these schemes, it would probably be this one.

M&S: Get a £5 voucher

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

What can I get?

You can get a £5 voucher on a minimum spend of £35 at M&S. You’ll have four weeks from the date of issue to use it.

What do I need to give?

Notice how I said ‘give’ and not ‘donate’? M&S has two different schemes for passing on pre-loved clothes. You can either:

Bring your clothes into an Oxfam store and be given a paper voucher to spend in-store.

Give your clothes to M&S by scanning a QR code in-store, or filling out a form on its website and arranging a courier collection.

To get your voucher, the donation will need to include one M&S-labelled item. However there isn’t a minimum number of items that need to be donated.

What will happen to my clothes?

If you bring your clothes to Oxfam, it will resell or recycle them, usually into mattress filling or carpet underlay, according to the charity.

But if you send them in using M&S’s new scheme, they will be resold on its new eBay store. In this case, it’s not really a ‘donation’ – and M&S hasn’t used this word to describe its new scheme. If it can’t resell your clothes, it says they will be “responsibly repurposed or recycled”.

Is it worth it?

Through the new scheme, M&S is essentially selling your clothes on eBay on your behalf and giving you a £5 voucher for it. Keep in mind that you always have the option to list the items on eBay yourself, where you’ll get all the profit and be able to spend that money wherever you want.

Bringing your clothes into Oxfam may be a convenient option for those who would rather donate items in person. It’ll also allow Oxfam, a non-profit, to benefit from reselling the clothes – though M&S has said that 15 per cent of the profits it makes through its new eBay scheme will go to Oxfam.

On top of all this, the minimum spend being £35 is pretty steep. It means the voucher will cover less than 15 per cent of your total purchase at most.

So, in short, no. In my view, this scheme’s not worth your time (or clothes).

Asda: Get 10 per cent off at George

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

What can I get?

You can get a 10 per cent off voucher for use online only at Asda’s clothing brand, George. This will be redeemable towards full-priced clothes, footwear and accessories, and can be used within 30 days of issue.

What do I need to donate?

You’ll need to donate ten items of clothing from any brand, in any condition. Pack them into a parcel and bring it in to an Asda store. Here, you can scan a QR code and you’ll be emailed your voucher. See George for full info.

What will happen to my clothes?

George says all collected items will be reused or recycled.

Is it worth it?

What’s good about this scheme is that your items don’t need to be in good nick. There also doesn’t appear to be a minimum spend. If you go to Asda regularly, it might be worth having a look through your wardrobe and seeing if you have anything to give.

John Lewis: Get £5 off a clothing rental

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

What can I get?

Members of the My John Lewis loyalty scheme can get £5 towards its ‘fashion rental’ service by donating unwanted clothes.

What do I need to donate?

You’ll need to donate at least five items of clothing from any brand. Damaged clothes will also be accepted. Once you’ve joined My John Lewis, go to any of its fashion tills, hand over your pre-loved clothes and show your loyalty card to get your voucher.

However, you can’t hand over underwear, swimwear, shoes, towels, bedding or nightwear.

What will happen to my clothes?

John Lewis says that donated clothes will go to charity shops, secondary markets or, if the clothes are unwearable, they will be repurposed as other products such as pet bedding.

Is it worth it?

If you were already looking to use John Lewis’ fashion rental service, then yes, you may as well dig through your wardrobe and see if you can donate five items to get the discount.

River Island: Get a £5 voucher

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

What can I get?

You can get a £5 River Island voucher that can be used in-store or online when you spend £40 or more. This will expire one month after the date of issue.

What do I need to donate?

You’ll need to donate at least three items from any brand. It’ll accept bras, but not other underwear, socks or swimwear. These can be dropped off at a River Island store or sent through a courier – see River Island for more information.

What will happen to my clothes?

River Island says that around 30 per cent of donated clothes will be resold by its partner, Reskinned. Around 40 per cent will be reused elsewhere and 30 per cent recycled.

Is it worth it?

You may be seeing a pattern here, but if you regularly shop at River Island, you may as well bring in a couple of items to donate while you’re there. But if you’re going to go through the trouble of packaging and sending the item, you may as well sell them yourself – more on that below.

My verdict: you’re better off selling your clothes yourself

From a purely money-making perspective, these schemes are very unlikely to be as lucrative as selling on platforms like Vinted, eBay or Facebook Marketplace. None of these platforms have selling fees and they’re all easy to use, even if you’re not the most tech-savvy. So if making some extra cash is your main objective, this is likely your best bet.

For those looking to help the planet, you may be better off donating to a charity shop if the clothes are in good nick, or taking them to a garment recycling point if they’re not.

All of the schemes above are marketed as sustainable initiatives, but by issuing vouchers, they’re still encouraging you to buy more. Overconsumption and fast fashion are a big part of the reason clothes end up in the landfill, and one of the best things you can do to avoid waste – and save money – is simply to buy fewer new clothes.

However, if you shop regularly at any of these stores, and they’re convenient for you to visit, you might find them worthwhile. Just make sure you check the expiry date on any vouchers so you don’t miss out.