From specs to brands and operating systems, navigating the world of tech can be a difficult task. But if you’re an Android user who’s looking for a budget-friendly buy, then it’s safe to say tech titan Lenovo is a good place to start. Known for its capable laptops, it makes so much more, including desktops, monitors and its Tab Series tablets.

An IndyBest tried and trusted brand, while Lenovo can already be considered an affordable avenue, it can’t hurt to save some extra cash where you can. So, whether you're looking to buy a tablet for streaming on the go, a laptop that won't be a nuisance on the commute, or a monitor to expand your work from home set up, we’ve sourced the best Lenovo deals and discount codes. Plus, remember that if you spend a minimum of £300, you’ll save an extra £30 on your first order.

Thanks to the Lenovo sale, you'll be able to snap up discounts of up to 42 per cent off the brand's tech, including the Ideapad and Thinkpad tablets, as well as its Yoga laptops. As for the models we'd recommend, the Lenovo yoga slim 7, was featured in our review of the best laptops for 2025 where our resident tech expert, Steve Hogarty, dubbed it the best slim laptop, thanks to its featherweight design. It’s “a great option for productivity-focused users looking for portability and battery life”, he praised.

( Lenovo )

Alternatively, if you’re in the market for an affordable tablet, there’s a 30 per cent off deal on the IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1. One of the main selling points of this model appears to be the 360 degree hinge, which we’d imagine will come in handy often, whether you're presenting on the screen or playing TV shows or doodling and note-taking with the digital pen.

There are also a number of discount codes worth checking out. Right now, when you use the discount code above, you can get up to 30 per cent off selected computing. Or, if you’ve been eyeing up the Lenovo Tab Plus, there’s a code that will help you save an impressive 20 per cent. The model has been touted by the brand for its 11.5in 2K display, pounding bass and 175-degree kickstand.

