Long overshadowed by speedy rail routes and domestic flights, coach journeys are making a comeback – and there are deals to be found on their already affordable seats.

National Express, a provider of coach travel and airport transfers, proves hard to beat for budget transport across the UK. Better still, with spacious seating and ample luggage space, journeys on four wheels can be a stress-free alternative to flying or train travel.

To help you save more on your coach travel, The Independent’s deal-hunters have sourced the very best discounts on National Express tickets and highlighted the top ways to save, including £5 tickets and student discount. Keep scrolling for all this and more.

As holidaymakers headed for Stansted Airport from London face regular travel disruption on trains, National Express offers a reliable mode of transport to the aviation hub. The direct 48-minute journey usually departs Liverpool Street for Stansted Airport every 15 minutes, with around 96 trains running per day. With airport tickets starting from just £8 – and drop-off at the terminal door – securing your seat ahead of summer getaways just got cheaper.

National Express also has a deal for £5 coach tickets, so you can make the most of this deal to leave your hometown for less, with journeys to the likes of Bournemouth, Birmingham, Manchester and beyond starting from just a fiver.

Students travelling between university and home for the holidays can save 15 per cent on the cost of their coach travel through Unidays, Totum or Student Beans. Think direct journeys to and from university campuses with wifi for working on last-minute deadlines and a great luggage allowance for the bags of washing.

