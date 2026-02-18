The Midlands is full of family-friendly attractions, from big-name theme parks to hands-on indoor experiences. While days out at the likes of Alton Towers, Warwick Castle and Cadbury World are often top of the list, it’s easy to overlook two of Birmingham’s most convenient options: the National Sea Life Centre and Legoland Discovery Centre. Both are run by Merlin Entertainments (the company behind many of the UK’s best-known attractions), and are ideally placed for a combined day out.

One of the biggest perks of booking a Merlin attraction is the regular discounts and promotions. You can almost always find a way to save on tickets, even during school holidays. As Sea Life Birmingham and Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham sit directly opposite each other at Brindleyplace, it’s worth considering a multi-attraction ticket, which can cut about £10 per person from the cost, compared with booking separately.

I took my four- and six-year-olds to both Birmingham attractions. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know before visiting, including what to expect and how to secure the best ticket prices.

Legoland Discovery Centre, Birmingham

Kids can happily build for hours on end at the Legoland Discovery Centre ( Fran Watts/The Independent )

A brilliant choice for Lego-obsessed families, Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham is the perfect hub for getting hands-on and creative. Large build stations are set up throughout the space, giving children free rein to construct whatever their imaginations come up with, whether that’s towering skyscrapers or speedy race cars. It’s the kind of place where kids can happily settle in and build for hours on end.

One of the standout areas is the “miniland” – a detailed miniature world featuring Lego recreations of iconic Midlands landmarks. Keep an eye out for models inspired by Villa Park, Warwick Castle and the Bullring & Grand Central, along with fun hidden details and famous local references – Ozzy Osbourne on stage was a particular highlight for me. While my children are a little too young to know the landmarks, they thoroughly enjoyed the interactive features throughout, such as boat racing, music playing and football.

The Lego Miniland has recreations of some of the Midlands’ most iconic landmarks ( Fran Watts/The Independent )

Beyond the building zones and miniland, two child-friendly rides suit smaller children well, plus a virtual-reality experience is available at an additional cost. There are also two soft play areas, a creative workshop space, which is guided by one of the “Master Model Builders”, and a cinema screening short Lego films on rotation throughout the day.

During our visit, organised scavenger hunts kept children busy (and competitive), with small prizes to win.

There’s a Costa cafe located centrally within the main area for refuelling and much-needed coffee for parents. One of the most practical aspects of the layout is that much of the attraction sits within one large, open-plan space, meaning parents can keep an eye on their children at all times.

Tickets and savings

Booking online in advance is the easiest way to keep costs down, with on-the-door prices being considerably higher. You’ll be saving close to 30 per cent with advanced bookings.

Online entry currently starts from £19 per person, compared with about £27 if you pay on arrival. Families can reduce the overall cost further with a family ticket from £65 for four people, which can mean a saving of up to £43. As with most school-holiday attractions, prices vary depending on the date, so it’s worth booking early to lock in the lowest rates.





National Sea Life Centre, Birmingham

Tanks are filled with everything from bright tropical fish and stingrays to sharks, jellyfish and turtles ( Fran Watts/The Independent )

Just two minutes from the Legoland Discovery Centre, Birmingham’s Sea Life Centre gives you the chance to follow a winding path past tanks filled with everything from bright tropical fish and stingrays to sharks, jellyfish and turtles. The otters were easily one of the highlights for us, always on the move and drawing a crowd. The walk-through ocean tunnel was the grand finale and another firm favourite, giving you the chance to watch sea creatures swim right overhead.

We visited during February half term when a Jurassic-themed activity was running. The children loved digging for fossils and meeting lifelike dinosaurs who accompanied staff members, who were brilliant throughout the day. Their knowledge and enthusiasm really stood out and my son is still confidently sharing sea creature facts he picked up during our visit. There’s also an optional virtual-reality ocean experience (for an additional charge).

The Sea Life Centre’s central location makes for a great day out in Birmingham ( Fran Watts/The Independent )

It’s worth knowing that Sea Life is a fairly quick experience compared with the Legoland Discovery Centre, and there isn’t an on-site cafe, so you’ll want to factor in food plans. That said, its central location makes it easy to grab something nearby before or after your visit.

Tickets and savings

For the best value at National Sea Life Centre Birmingham, booking ahead is the way to go. Advance online tickets can be up to 32 per cent cheaper than paying on the day, where entry typically starts from £28.

Families will see the biggest savings with a combined ticket, priced from £65 for four people, compared with up to £112 at full on-the-door rates. If you’d prefer flexibility, flexi tickets are also available at a fixed price of £33, allowing entry at any time on your chosen date without committing to a specific time slot.





My verdict

One of the biggest advantages of visiting Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham and National Sea Life Centre Birmingham is that you can comfortably experience both in a single day. Neither requires a full-day commitment on its own, making them easy to combine without feeling rushed.

Even better, they’re located directly opposite each other at Brindleyplace in Birmingham city centre, with easy parking at the Utilita Arena and plenty of food outlets and restaurants nearby for a lunch break or early dinner between visits.

As entirely indoor attractions, they’re also a reliable option when the weather isn’t on side – ideal for half-term outings or last-minute weekend plans. For families based in Birmingham, the wider Midlands or surrounding counties, pairing Legoland Discovery Centre and Sea Life Birmingham is a no-brainer, as they offer a weather-proof day out that works well for a range of ages.

