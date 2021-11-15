AirPods might just be the hottest Apple accessory of all time. Selling in their tens of millions, they have quickly become a must-have for all iPhone owners, and arguably created the truly wireless earphone market we know today.

There are currently three versions of AirPods, the regular model (which is available with or without a wireless charging), the pricier AirPods pro, which features active noise cancelling, and the flagship AirPods max over-ear headphones. Apple was rumoured to be updating the regular AirPods with a new third-generation model for 2021, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Retail prices start at £159 for the regular AirPods without wireless charging, rising to £199 when wireless charging is included. The AirPods pro sit at £249 and the family is rounded out by the AirPods max, which are priced at £549 and can be bought in five different colours.

With the biggest sales event of the year – otherwise known as Black Friday – fast approaching, eager shoppers will be keen to know whether Apple’s wireless earbuds will be discounted come November. We’ve done some digging to give you the lowdown on this year’s event, so read on for everything you need to know.

Are AirPods going on sale for Black Friday?

The regular AirPods are prime candidates for receiving a Black Friday 2021 discount. The earphones are often on sale throughout the year anyway (although not directly from Apple), so discounts during the mammoth shopping bonanza of the year are to be expected.

Apple doesn’t tend to get involved with sales itself, but retailers like Currys PC World, Very, John Lewis, Amazon, Argos and others are all likely to lower their prices for a limited time.

The AirPods pro could also see a price cut over Black Friday and into Cyber Monday, just like last year, and we should also see some deals on the flagship AirPods max too. That £549 price tag has always felt a little on the high side, so there’s plenty of room for some retailers to put Apple’s first-ever over-ear headphones on sale.

How much are AirPods on Black Friday?

We don’t yet know exactly what AirPod deals will land during Black Friday, so this is going to involve a bit of guesswork based on previous sales. Retailers have previously slashed the price of the regular AirPods from £159 to under £100, while Black Friday 2020 saw AirPods pro fall from £249 to £198.

Ahead of Black Friday there are already some great AirPods deals to be had. We’ve spotted the AirPods pro down at £189.99 (Amazon.co.uk) and the AirPods max at £403.91 (Amazon.co.uk), meaning a saving of well over £100.

Given these discounts are available a full two months before Black Friday itself, we’re hopeful that the shopping event will see prices fall even further. Apple is highly unlikely to offer discounts, but retailers like Amazon, Argos and Very are almost certain to cut their AirPods prices, meaning there will certainly be deals to be had.

When will Black Friday AirPods deals start in 2021?

Black Friday lands on 26 November this year, with Cyber Monday taking place three days later on 29 November. But retailers like to run deals right across the weekend in-between and some, like Amazon, might kick-start the sale season weeks before Black Friday itself. In 2020, Amazon announced deals four weeks before the Black Friday weekend, which was two weeks longer than the early deals that it had offered in 2019.

As such, we wouldn’t be surprised if the likes of Amazon begin their Black Friday event as early as the beginning of November. There’s no way of knowing exactly when AirPods deals will land, but you can be sure that the IndyBest team will be all over Black Friday, updating our buying guides throughout the shopping saga to bring you all the latest AirPods deals and discounts.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday AirPods deals?

One thing to know about AirPods is that they are sold by a lot of retailers. There’s Amazon and Very, but also John Lewis, Argos, Currys PC World, and even Aldi. And because AirPods are so popular, you can guarantee that many of these retailers will be hoping to undercut each other during Black Friday. Apart from Apple, of course. Apple won’t budge from its own recommended retail prices, so you’re best off looking elsewhere for a bargain.

Who has the best Airpods deals?

As mentioned above, Amazon already has some excellent AirPods deals. We don’t know if these prices will stick around until Black Friday, or if Amazon will undercut itself even further between now and then, but if other retailers follow its lead, we could be in for some of the lowest AirPods prices yet.

You should also look out for AirPods deals from the likes of Currys PC World, Very, Argos and others, and some retailers might also create discounted bundles, combining discounted AirPods with other products.

What were the best Black Friday AirPods deals last year?

Aldi led the way in 2020, knocking a massive £110 off the price of the regular AirPods with wireless charging case. This took them down from £199.99 to just £89.99, making the Apple earphones an absolute steal.

This was followed by Amazon, whose Cyber Monday 2020 deals included reducing the AirPods pro from £219 to £198. Speaking of the AirPods pro, The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan said in his review of the best wireless headphones,: “Apple’s deluxe earbuds offer the best noise-cancelling of any in-ear headphones. They fit the ears perfectly, with a near-spherical part nestling in the ear comfortably and securely. Three different sizes of silicone eartips are in the box, so you can choose the right size for a perfect fit.

“To help you out, there’s an eartip fit test screen on the phone which plays a short burst of music and can work out if the fit is good or not. The microphones which help with this test and ensure the noise-cancelling is effective also work well for hands-free phone calls,” he added.

