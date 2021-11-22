AirPods might just be the hottest Apple accessory of all time. Selling in their tens of millions, they have quickly become a must-have for all iPhone owners, and arguably created the truly wireless earphone market we know today.

There are currently three versions of Apple’s AirPods, the all-new third-gen regular AirPods (£169, Apple.com), which are available with or without wireless charging. Then there are the pricier AirPods pro (£239, Apple.com), which feature active noise cancelling, and the flagship AirPods max over-ear headphones (£549, Apple.com).

AirPods are rarely ever on sale, but we’re firmly in Black Friday territory now and prices on Apple’s hottest bits of tech are being slashed left, right and centre, making it the perfect time to pick up the company’s wildly popular pro earbuds.

Amazon is currently selling the AirPods pro for just £189 with the new and updated MagSafe wireless charging case. So you’ll be saving a massive £50 in this early Black Friday deal.

While we expect the price of Apple’s premium wireless earbuds to fall even further in the coming days, AirPods deals are either fleeting, easy to miss or, worse, sell out before you even have the chance to get them into your basket. If you want to ensure you bag the AirPods pro at a discount, then this early deal is a steal, and is the lowest price we’ve seen them at Amazon.

Read more:

Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case: Was £239, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

When we’re not in the middle of a big sales event, Apple AirPods pro can be a pretty pricey purchase. But in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost.

In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. They have a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk), but have smaller stems, so don’t stick out of your lugholes so obtrusively. They feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you.

As for the sound quality? Our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. You also get the new AirPods MagSafe wireless charging case with the pros, which was only released last month. With a saving of £50 right now, this is a a bargain of a deal.

Buy now

Are AirPods going on sale for Black Friday?

The regular AirPods are prime candidates for receiving a Black Friday 2021 discount. The earphones are often on sale throughout the year anyway (although not directly from Apple), so discounts during the mammoth shopping bonanza of the year are to be expected.

Apple doesn’t tend to get involved with sales itself, but retailers like Currys, Very, John Lewis, Amazon, Argos and others are all likely to lower their prices for a limited time.

The AirPods pro should also see an even bigger price cut over Black Friday and into Cyber Monday, just like last year, and we should also see some deals on the flagship AirPods max too. That £549 price tag has always felt a little on the high side, so there’s plenty of room for some retailers to put Apple’s first-ever over-ear headphones on sale.

When will Black Friday AirPods deals start in 2021?

Black Friday lands on 26 November this year, with Cyber Monday taking place three days later on 29 November. But retailers like to run deals right across the weekend in-between and some, like Amazon, might kick-start the sale season weeks before Black Friday itself. In 2020, Amazon announced deals four weeks before the Black Friday weekend, which was two weeks longer than the early deals that it had offered in 2019.

As such, we wouldn’t be surprised if the likes of Amazon begin their Black Friday event as early as the beginning of November. There’s no way of knowing exactly when AirPods deals will land, but you can be sure that the IndyBest team will be all over Black Friday, updating our buying guides throughout the shopping saga to bring you all the latest AirPods deals and discounts.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday AirPods deals?

One thing to know about AirPods is that they are sold by a lot of retailers. There’s Amazon and Very, but also John Lewis, Argos, Currys PC World, and even Aldi. And because AirPods are so popular, you can guarantee that many of these retailers will be hoping to undercut each other during Black Friday. Apart from Apple, of course. Apple won’t budge from its own recommended retail prices, so you’re best off looking elsewhere for a bargain.

What were the best Black Friday AirPods deals last year?

Aldi led the way in 2020, knocking a massive £110 off the price of the regular AirPods with wireless charging case. This took them down from £199.99 to just £89.99, making the Apple earphones an absolute steal.

This was followed by Amazon, whose Cyber Monday 2020 deals included reducing the AirPods pro from £219 to £198. Speaking of the AirPods pro, The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan said in his review of the best wireless headphones,: “Apple’s deluxe earbuds offer the best noise-cancelling of any in-ear headphones. They fit the ears perfectly, with a near-spherical part nestling in the ear comfortably and securely. Three different sizes of silicone eartips are in the box, so you can choose the right size for a perfect fit.

“To help you out, there’s an eartip fit test screen on the phone which plays a short burst of music and can work out if the fit is good or not. The microphones which help with this test and ensure the noise-cancelling is effective also work well for hands-free phone calls,” he added.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TV, appliances, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.