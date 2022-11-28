Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Deal hunters, the wait is finally over. Cyber Monday 2022 is officially underway, with more savings than you can shake a stick at on TVs, laptops, home appliances, mattresses, air fryers and more.

We’ve been seeing big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, Ninja and Nintendo, slice huge chunks out of their prices, while many of the UK’s leading retailers, including Amazon and Boots (to name just two) are taking part in the shopping spectacular, with discounts on everything from Lego and coffee machines to vacuum cleaners and beauty products.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals

As we enter into a seriously chilly winter, people have been getting concerned about damp in their homes, so, a dehumidifier will be high on a lot of people’s wish lists. Luckily enough, there’s a whole load of them on sale for Cyber Monday.

Dehumidifiers basically remove excess water in the air and lower humidity levels, which gets rid of allergens, mould, damp and pollutants. Not only that, they’re an economical way to dry your laundry, as they draw moisture from fabrics, but are also cost-efficient (the average cost of running a dehumidifier is less than 40p an hour). So, whether you’re looking to have one in a large or small room, there are plenty of options on offer across mini and extra-large machines.

Helping you in your dehumidifier buying quest, the IndyBest team is here to point you in the direction of the hottest deals through the Cyber Monday event. Without further ado, let’s shop.

The best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals in 2022

Silentnight dehumidifier 600ml: Was £54.99, now £44.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair)

Here’s a mini dehumidifier that could be great if you’re strapped for space. Touted by the brand as quiet and portable, this model from SilentNight is discounted by a healthy 14 per cent. Removing up to 600ml of moisture from the air in your home per day, it features a touch control panel and, as with most other dehumidifiers, is designed to supercharge laundry-drying times while helping to oust allergens and reduce the symptoms of allergies.

Buy now

MeacoDry ABC 12l dehumidifier: Was £330, now £169, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliances Direct )

With its 12l capacity, this MeacoDry dehumidifier is an impressive size – with an even more impressive Cyber Monday discount of £161, thanks to Appliances Direct. Touted as being ultra-quiet and energy saving (the brand claims it costs just 2.7p an hour to run), the dehumidifier will not only speed up your laundry drying time but will also work to suck moisture and dampness from your surroundings, in turn helping to reduce the risk of mould. The compact appliance is said to be ideal for a house with up to three bedrooms.

Buy now

Igenix IG9830 dehumidifier: Was £269.99, now £223, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Currys has sliced a sizeable £46.99 off the price of this dehumidifier from Igenix. We haven’t tested this brand before, but this discounted model features two dehumidifier modes and fan speeds, so it can be tailored to your space. The removable 6l water tank can draw a healthy 30l of water from the air in your home each day and, when it comes to moving your new machine around the house – say, from the bedroom to your home office – the wheels will come in handy, or you could use the handles instead.

Buy now

Pro Breeze dehumidifier 500ml compact and portable mini air dehumidifier: Was £39.99, now £32.74, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you plan on using your dehumidifier in different rooms, this compact and portable one could be worth a look, especially while Amazon has discounted it by 18 per cent. Another money-saving option given it costs just 1p an hour to run (yes, really), this dehumidifier from ProBreeze can remove 250ml of water from your home per day, while it will switch off by itself and let you know when the tank is full – plus, the brand describes it as “whisper quiet”, which gets this one extra brownie points.

Buy now

Probreeze 30l dehumidifier with smart app control: Was £209.99, now £179.99, Probreeze.com

(Probreeze)

Again, this isn’t technically a Cyber Monday deal, but there is £30 to be saved on this large dehumidifier, which removes a whopping 30l of water from your home per day. We haven’t put this brand to the test yet, but this model only costs 24p an hour to run and you can choose the level of humidity you would like to reach in your home. This can even be set from the Probreeze smart app, which helps you to keep an eye on your home’s humidity levels, so you’re kept in the loop even while away from home. To help save on energy costs, the Probreeze will automatically turn off once it hits its target, and won’t run any longer than necessary.

Buy now

ElectriQ 8l smart app Alexa desiccant dehumidifier: Was £219.98, now £199.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliances Direct)

Not just a dehumidifier, this appliance boasts a heater function, too. You can control it and even schedule run times, to save on electricity, while away from home using the smart app or via the Alexa voice assistant. While we may not have tested ElectriQ products before, this dehumidifier has a five-year warranty when you pay an extra £39.95 – and it’s currently discounted by £20.

Buy now

ElectriQ 12l low-energy UV antibacterial dehumidifier with HEP air purifier: Was £208.99, now £169.99, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliances Direct)

If cost effectiveness is high on your checklist, this 12l option from ElectriQ could be one dehumidifier to consider. Built for use in homes with up to three bedrooms, the energy-efficient model could save you 40 per cent on running costs compared with other standard models. Meanwhile, you can boost clothes-drying times with the laundry-drying function and monitor the humidity level by watching the light indicator change colour. This brand hasn’t had an IndyBest test, but the design of this model looks especially sleek compared with some other models on the market, and you can add a five-year guarantee for £39.95, which provides peace of mind for your purchase.

Buy now

DeLonghi tasciugo ariadry multi 16l dehumidifier with laundry mode: Was £306.78, now £279.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(DeLonghi)

You may know DeLonghi for coffee machines, but the brew connoisseur lends itself to dehumidifiers, too. Perfect for houses with up to four bedrooms, this model is discounted by almost £30. Extracting 16l of moisture in order to oust damp, mould and unpleasant smells from your home, you can also tailor the humidity in the room using the three level settings, depending on your preferences. Boosting laundry-drying times too, the laundry function keeps air fresh and moving, while the carry handle helps with portability. Also helpful is the transparent tank, which enables you to keep an eye on your dehumidifier’s handy work.

In our review of the dehumidifier, our tester said it was “very quiet and could easily be left running while working or sleeping”, while the anti-freeze function makes it ideal for cold places like outhouses.

Buy now

PureMate 2.2l portable dehumidifier: Was £119.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s currently 29 per cent off this portable dehumidifier, which weighs just 3kg, so it’s easy to move from room to room, or keep in smaller homes. Described as the “best dehumidifier with a timer” in our round-up of the best machines, our tester rated it for being “sleek and uber portable”. They also added: “It can capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens. It was also very quiet, so we barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate.”

Buy now

Meaco junior 8l desiccant dehumidifier: Was £199.95, now £174.95, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Meaco)

While not a Cyber Monday deal per se, this is one dehumidifier deal worth knowing about. For one thing, Meaco was the top performer in our round-up of the best dehumidifiers, so it’s safe to say you’re in very good hands here. Touted as being lightweight, quiet and energy efficient, this bestseller could be a considered option, given the recent hike in energy prices.

It features an anti-spill 2l tank and is suitable for homes with up to five bedrooms. Meanwhile, it boasts a hefty dehumidifying capacity of 8l each day. Whether you’re drying laundry or ousting mould and damp from your home, this model is currently discounted by £25.

Buy now

White 20l per day compressor dehumidifier: Was £259.99, now £209.99, Wayfair.com

(Wayfair)

This extra-large dehumidifier is perfect for bigger rooms. While it weighs a hefty 15kg, it comes with wheels included, so you should be able to wheel it easily from room to room. You can set it to operate via a timer – so, even if you’re not in, you don’t need to manually switch it on or off – and it has an automatic switch-off feature when the tank is full. It’s a clever machine, too – it will automatically adjust the settings, depending on the size of the room. Clearly a popular buy, this model’s out of stock at the moment but you can be notified as soon as it comes back in.

Buy now

Philips 800 series air purifier: Was £154.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

Air purifiers extract tiny particles and pollutants rather than moisture from the air, but they’re still an option when it comes to removing mould spores from your home. This lightweight machine claims to remove 99.5 per cent of ultra-fine particles, such as dust, pollen, allergens and bacteria. It’s compact, weighing just 2.4kg, and has a colour display to provide immediate feedback on the air quality in your home. With more than £50 off, it’s worth snapping up while it’s on offer.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs dehumidifier RHDH1061B: Was £54.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While we haven’t tested this model, one of Russell Hobbs’s dehumidifiers landed in our round-up of the best. The discount is relatively small and not technically for Cyber Monday, but Russell Hobbs’s dehumidifier was already a good price, so this is kinder to your wallet than many other models. It’s compact, too, so good for smaller work or living spaces, and the 600ml water tank can collect 300ml of moisture from the room per day. It’s also helpfully portable.

Buy now

How does a dehumidifier work?

Dehumidifiers are all about ousting excess moisture from the air in your home, which should ease the effects of damp – whether that be mould accumulating on the walls, or tackling dust mites (which thrive in warm, damp conditions).

There are actually two kinds of dehumidifier you can choose from, depending on the conditions in your home. The first of these is referred to as a refrigerator dehumidifier, as it works by drawing moisture in through a fan before cooling it with very cold, refrigerated coils. Cooling the air creates condensation, which collects in the dehumidifier’s tank (this is why transparent tanks can be helpful). These are generally best if your house tends to be warm.

The second relies on some kind of absorbent material, which will suck up any damp from the air that way. When this material is heated up, the moisture then drips into the water tank.

What is Cyber Monday?

If you’re yet to shop during Cyber Monday, you’re in for a real treat. It’s the name given to the sales event that takes place on the Monday that follows Black Friday – the sale that started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

When does Black Friday end?

Despite its name, Black Friday deals often run throughout the entire weekend and are not just restricted to one day. The Black Friday sales have become an event spanning across several days – and sometimes weeks – in the lead-up to this annual sales extravaganza, which officially lands the Friday after Thanksgiving. Subsequently, these savings are in full swing right through until the end of Cyber Monday.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on air fryers and other household appliance offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any Cyber Monday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Cyber Monday 2022:

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals– from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals– whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Cyber Monday Lego deals– top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Cyber Monday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Very Cyber Monday deals– impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Cyber Monday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less