While it’s fun to focus on discounted Apple AirPods, TVs and smartphones, there are practical Black Friday deals to be found too.

Here we’re looking at dehumidifiers. Do try to stay with us though, because there’s a good chunk of money to be saved – and, as you will doubtless know, dehumidifiers are useful products to have in the home, especially at this time of year when damp and mold, particularly in older properties, can become a problem.

The units help remove moisture from the air, tackling persistent damp, removing condensation, combating mold and helping to dry laundry. Many can be set with integrated timers, and the bigger the unit, the more moisture it can take from the air each day and store in its water tank.

We’ve seen a fair few deals on dehumidifiers over the Black Friday weekend, with money to be saved on products ranging from under £50 to over £200.

Running through to Cyber Monday on 29 November, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts, just like this Pro Breeze 20l one below, to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

Pro Breeze 20l per day dehumidifier: Was £199.99, now £154.87, Amazon.co.uk

Our favourite deal so far is a 23 per cent saving on the Pro Breeze 20L dehumidifier at Amazon. This discount sees the price reduced from £199.99 to £154.87 – but you’ll have to be quick, as this Black Friday offer ends after Cyber Monday on 29 November.

Sat on four wheels, this dehumidifier has a 20l capacity and can extract that amount of moisture from the air each day, so is great option for larger rooms. It has an integrated timer and child lock accessed via a control panel, and can be set to reduce a room’s humidity to any level between 30 and 80 per cent.

There’s also a fan-only mode to help circulate air around the room. The dehumidifier automatically stops when the water tank is full, so you don’t hvae to worry about it overspilling and casuing more unwanted damage. There’s also a drainage hose is included if you want to have it working continuously.

