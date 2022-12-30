Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

During this period of ‘Twixmas’, we can’t think of a better plan than to cosy up on the sofa – laptop at the ready for some serious sale shopping. If you’re looking to find the best deals in the end of year sales, here at IndyBest we’re tracking the top offers and discounts online.

Shoppers could find big savings on everything from TVs, gaming devices and home appliances to clothing and jewellery. The Boxing Day sales started on 26 December and saw a fairly high footfall, with consumers keen to snap up the best deals and discounts.

Good-quality sleep will improve your mood and memory, as well as help to maintain overall health, weight and energy levels – so a new mattress can be a great investment.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current sleeping situation or you’re newly-moved-in and need a new double bed mattress, the end of year sales can be a good time to score a bedding bargain. Many brands have slashed their prices so it’s worth checking out the offers online.

If you’re keen to get your hands on the best mattress deals from the end of year sales, keep scrolling for top savings.

The best mattress deals in the end of year sales 2022

Hypnos orthos origins 6 mattress, double: Was £1,338, now £824.25, Mattressman.co.uk

(Mattressman)

Rated the best mattress overall this year by our experts on IndyBest for its “second to none” edge-to-edge support, the Hypnos Origins 6 features a six-turn, pocket-sprung system which helps to ensure no aches or pains when you wake up in the morning.

With eight layers of traceable British wool, which help with temperature regulation, the over £500 saving at Mattressman means this is a deal worth snapping up – and soon. If you need more convincing, have a read of our full review of the Hypnos Origins 6 mattress.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, king size: Was £1,749, now £961.95, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Sleep soundly and comfortably on Simba’s second generation hybrid mattress – and pick it up for almost half the original price in the end of season sale. The brand’s sleep engineers have created this new model with up to 5,000 Aerocoil springs to the uppermost layer for extra comfort, while also adding a layer of British wool on top to help regulate your temperature as you sleep.

We were really impressed with this hybrid design when we reviewed the best mattresses earlier this year. “We didn’t overheat on the Simba hybrid pro, and there was noticeably improved airflow compared with traditional, older-style memory foam mattresses.”

Buy now

Emma original mattress, double: Was £759, now £379.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

Sleepwear brand Emma has up to 60 per cent off in its Boxing Day sale, which has been extended to the end of the year. Both its original and premium mattresses are reduced by 50 per cent but, while the premium model got two thumbs up from both our testers, we determined that the original style was the best for memory foam comfort “with solid support beneath the memory foam layer”. Considering you can get a high-quality mattress for under £400, we’d snap this deal up quickly – plus it’s £170 cheaper than the premium.

Buy now

Silentnight Hatfield memory foam mattress, king size: Was £329, now £263, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Silentnight may not have a sale on its own website but there are plenty of retailers discounting the brand’s mattresses on their own. Argos has a selection of mattresses in its end of year sale, but this memory foam one caught our eye at 20 per cent off. Featuring Silentnight’s unique miracoil spring system (which offers twice as many springs as an ordinary system for improved support and pressure relief), it also provides a medium firm comfort.

Buy now

Eve the premium hybrid mattress: Was £1,099, now £439, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve)

One of the brand’s bestsellers, the premium hybrid mattress from Eve has been reduced by 60 per cent in the end of year sale. Featuring a fusion of spring and foam material, this mattress has over 1,400 full-sized pocket springs and five layers of next generation foam.

In our review of this particular design, our tester found the brand to have “excelled itself with this fantastic hybrid mattress” and that it was ideal for those with “heavier builds” who would probably find this is the best hybrid for them. Overall, our experts judged it as “thoroughly impressive”, having “performed well against all the other hybrids we tried”.

Buy now

When did the Boxing Day sales begin?

Boxing Day is usually when the end of year sale season begins however more and more retailers start revealing their offers earlier each year – with some brands starting their Boxing Day 2022 sales on the evening of Christmas Day.

When do the 2023 January sales begin?

The January sales begin on Sunday 1 December, though many retailers will be offering the same deals since Boxing Day.

Many sites tend to run ‘winter sales’ that last the entire Christmas and new year period. However, it is worth checking your favourite websites for any updated unique deals at the start of January, and we’ll be highlighting the biggest and best discounts.

January sales vs Black Friday: Which is best?

Although Black Friday marks one of the biggest sales event on the calendar, retailers are known to slash prices on products during the January sales – often offering better quality deals, too. It’s a great time to be prepared as well, with deals being launched across seasonal products.

When will the 2023 January sales end?

Unlike the Boxing Day sales, which traditionally last one or two days (though as we previously mentioned, sometimes these span the entire end of year period), there’s no defined end point for the January sales.

We expect most retailers to offer deals and discounts lasting at least a week or two. We’ll have a clearer picture once the January sales begin, and will update this article once we know more about when deals are expected to end.

