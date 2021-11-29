AirPods might just be the hottest Apple accessory of all time. Selling in their tens of millions, they have quickly become a must-have for all iPhone owners, and arguably created the truly wireless earphone market we know today.

There are currently three versions of Apple’s AirPods, the all-new third-gen regular AirPods (£169, Apple.com), which are available with or without wireless charging. Then there are the pricier AirPods pro (£239, Apple.com), which feature active noise cancelling, and the flagship AirPods max over-ear headphones (£549, Apple.com).

AirPods are rarely ever on sale, but now that Cyber Monday has arrived, prices on Apple’s hottest bits of tech are being slashed left, right and centre, making it the perfect time to pick up the company’s wildly popular pro earbuds.

Amazon is currently selling the AirPods pro for just £185 with the new and updated MagSafe wireless charging case. So you’ll be saving a massive £54 in this Cyber Monday deal. Plus, we’ve spotted the first-ever deal on the new AirPod third-gen earbuds.

Thanks to their popularity, AirPods deals are either fleeting, easy to miss or, worse, sell out before you even have the chance to get them into your basket. If you want to ensure you bag the AirPods pro at a discount, then snap up this excellent deal, as it’s the lowest price we’ve seen them sell for at Amazon.

Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case: Was £239, now £185, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

When we’re not in the middle of a big sales event, the Apple AirPods pro can be a pretty pricey purchase. But in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost.

In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. They have a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk), but have smaller stems, so don’t stick out of your lugholes so obtrusively. They feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you.

As for the sound quality? Our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. You also get the new AirPods MagSafe wireless charging case with the pros, which was only released last month. With a saving of £54 right now, this is a bargain.

Apple AirPods 2nd gen: Was £119, now £99, Argos.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you don’t want to shell out for the AirPods pro, then the 2nd gen AirPods are also on sale this Cyber Monday, with a number of retailers slashing the buds to just under £100 for the first time ever.

In our review of the buds, our writer said that “the second-generation versions are a fantastic pair of entry-level earbuds that are comfortable to wear and extremely convenient”.

The in-ear white plastic tips have a one-size-fits-all design. This might not suit everyone, but our writer found that the buds “fitted comfortably and securely” in their ears, “even when running and in the gym”. With a saving of £20, there has never been a better time to buy a pair.

Apple AirPods max: Was £549, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re after a pair of over-ears, then you’re not going to want to miss out on this discount on the Apple AirPods max, which are some of the best wireless headphones around, especially for iPhone users.

But they’re not cheap, and they’re rarely ever on sale... until now. Amazon is currently offering a 22 per cent saving for Cyber Monday. Our writer praised the spatial audio feature in their review of the best wireless headphones: “The sound of your favourite tunes coming from all directions around your head is absolutely mind-blowing, and it will make you fall in love with your favourite songs all over again, giving you a new perspective on what you’re listening to.”

Apple AirPods 3rd gen: Was £169, now £159, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

(Apple)

The third-generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro, such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality. In our AirPods 3 review, our tester said they were “a very big step up from the second-generation model. The improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape.” While this is a small discount, it’s the first ever offer we’ve seen on the third-generation AirPods, so it’s worth shouting about.

