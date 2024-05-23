This rare Whispering Angel deal will see you save on your favourite rosé wine

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It’s officially rosé season. Fruity, crisp and light, a refreshing glass of rosé is the perfect tonic during sunny weather. While styles vary from region to region, a Provençal pink remains the most notable and popular, and if there’s one bottle to reach for it is, of course, Whispering Angel.

Arguably responsible for the rosé renaissance, transforming the light pink coloured wine into an upmarket affair, the popularity of Whispering Angel shows no sign of waning. It’s hardly a surprise that the easy-to-drink, pale pink is a favourite among celebrities (including the likes of Victoria Beckham and Adele, the latter of whom said her supermarket runs during lockdown consisted of ketchup and Whispering Angel) and sommeliers alike.

Owing to its sophisticated taste, Whispering Angel doesn’t come cheap. But thanks to Perfect Cellar – awarded Best Small Wine Retailer by Decanter and one of our favourite wine subscription services – you can currently nab a bottle for just £16.99 just in time for the bank holiday weekend. Cheers to that!

Chateau D’Esclans Whispering Angel rose, 2023: Was £19.95, now £16.99, Perfectcellar.com

( Perfect Cellar )

While enjoyed all year round, rosé is a summer staple, making now the perfect time to stock up on your favourite bottle.

Naturally, Whispering Angel secured a spot in our review of the best Côtes de Provence rosé wines. “In an attractive sculptured bottle, with an equally elegant label, the blend of cinsaut, grenache and vermentino is very pale, very dry, with subtle flavours of orange and/or tangerine, some very restrained red fruits and a flick of dried herbs and spice,” said wine connoisseur. Describing the style as “defined”, it’s “certainly one of the best,” they praised.

Whether you’re stocking up for dinner parties or want to indulge during long evenings in the garden, now’s the time to pick up the fan-favourite rosé as Perfect Cellar has slashed its price on the bottle down to just £16.99. Act fast, as the discount is only available until Monday 27 May.

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

