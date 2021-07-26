Cast your mind back to the middle of the last decade, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, and you’ll likely remember their negative connotations. Fast forward to today and you can’t go far without seeing someone wearing a pair of white shiny earbuds.

There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it came to the best wireless earbuds, notably after it launched its AirPods in 2016 and once again in 2019, kicking its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro.

Despite being up there as two of the most sought-after pairs of earphones, their eye-watering price tag, at well over £150, can be off-putting. Couple this with the fact that Apple is renowned for not participating in sales events, and you’ve got yourself a hefty outgoing.

But we've recently seen a whole range of deals on the AirPods and AirPods pro that were too good not to share, with both being reduced by at least 20 per cent – which is quite something for such a high-end piece of tech.

Having reviewed both sets, we can testify that they are well worth the money, especially when discounted. So read on to find out how you can secure a new pair of hi-fi earbuds at a cheap price.

Read more:

Apple AirPods, 2nd gen: Was £159, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

After Apple removed the headphone port from its iPhone devices, the tech giant launched its first wireless earbuds in 2016. These distinctive earphones featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer noting that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” they added.

Unlike the AirPods pro, there’s no silicone ear tip nor noise-cancelling technology. “Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud,” praised our writer. Of course, these are not cheap, so it pays to get them while they’re on sale.

Buy now

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249, now £189.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

In response to the one-size-doesn’t-fit-all issue with their predecessors, Apple launched this pair of earbuds. Mostly retaining the same design as the OG AirPods, our writer noted they have a “heightened level of finesse” in our in-depth review of the AirPods pro. As high-end earphones go, these are “difficult to find much fault in”, they said.

As for the audio quality, they have a “lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register” and the “adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen”. The active noise cancellation is “impressive”, “shutting out the majority of ambient noise, and dampening any sound that gets through”. With money off such a high-quality pair of headphones, we’d recommend snapping up this deal ASAP.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple products and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to read more about Apple’s latest earbuds? Head to our review of the AirPods pro

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.