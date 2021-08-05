High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, as well as having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.

But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and couple up as a laptop.

They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is still inevitably off-putting for some – especially when you consider the fact the tech giant rarely takes part in sales events.

Luckily for you, we’re always on hand to make sure you get the best possible price on any product, so we’ve invested some time in tracking down the cheapest iPad deals that are up for grabs right now.

If you’re a student or teacher, Apple has just relaunched its Apple’s education pricing, which could save you a substantial amount of money and you may just get a free pair of AirPods thrown in. If you’re not, read on for the current cheapest prices for Apple’s leading device – from iPad mini to iPad pro, these are the discounts to snap up now.

The best iPad deals for August 2021 in the UK are:

Apple iPad air 10in: Was £571, now £521, Amazon.co.uk

Was £571, now £521, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad mini 5, 7.9in: £399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

£399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad pro, 12.9in: Was £1,069, now £893.38, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,069, now £893.38, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad, 10.2in: Was £399.97, now £319.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

Was £399.97, now £319.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk Apple iPad pro, 11in: Was £1,010.20, now £849.97, Currys.co.uk

Was £1,010.20, now £849.97, Currys.co.uk Apple iPad mini 4, 7.9in: Was £229.99, now £195.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad air 10in: Was £571, now £521, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Featuring in our review of the best tablets, The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan praised this device for its “tremendous” design. The all-new iPad air “introduced an all-new feature – the touch ID fingerprint sensor to unlock the screen and authorise payments is no longer on the front of the tablet, taking up space south of the screen. No, it’s now mounted in the power button on the top edge. This simple move is transformational,” noted Phelan. The air is a lightweight pick, but this latest version still has a bigger screen than most previous iPads: 10.9in.

While not a whopping discount, we think 10 per cent is better than nothing – especially considering the fact Apple is notorious for avoiding discounts across the board.

Apple iPad mini 5, 7.9in: £399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re after a slightly smaller device, opt for an iPad mini – this one has a 7.9in retina display screen and can be held in just one hand, making it an ideal tablet if you’re frequently on the go. With a whopping 64GB of memory and Apple’s A12 bionic chip, it has a fast processing system, which is perfect for streaming movies. Amazon is currently offering £50 off.

Apple iPad pro, 12.9in: Was £1,069, now £893.38, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

While this is a slightly older model, the iPad air shone supreme in our review of the best tablets, with Phelan noting that “the design is the same as last year,” and that it still “looks amazing”. Plus, its “flat edges allow the magnetic attachment of the optional Apple pencil accessory (£119, Apple.com)”. If you’re looking for a powerful machine to replace your laptop, this is the one for you, especially now that Amazon has a fairly hefty reduction.

Apple iPad, 10.2in: Was £399.97, now £319.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

(Apple)

Similarly to Apple’s other tablets, this 8th-generation original iPad has been designed with ease of use and versatility at the forefront. With a crystal clear 10.2in retina display, you can connect it to an Apple pencil (£119, Apple.com) and a smart keyboard (was £99, now £85, Very.co.uk), which only adds to its appeal.

Apple iPad pro, 11in: Was £1,010.20, now £849.97, Currys.co.uk

(Curry's)

Curry PC World has slashed the price of Apple’s leading iPad by nearly £200 – one of the best deals on iPads we’ve found so far. While slightly smaller than the aforementioned 12.9in (was £1,069, now £893, Amazon.co.uk), we think this will mean it’s more portable and a great one for both work and play. So, if you’re headed back into the office, it could be a brilliant addition to your commute. Plus, if you trade in your own device at Currys PC World, you may even get an extra discount.

Apple iPad mini 4, 7.9in: Was £229.99, now £195.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re looking for a really budget-friendly device then this one is for you. Originally released in 2015, this device boasts all the features you could want for an entry-level tablet – including a large 64GB memory, FaceTime HD camera and so much more. We’d recommend this as being a great option for children.

