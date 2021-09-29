For years now, tech firms like Apple, Microsoft and Samsung have told us that the future of computing is tablets instead of laptops.

These companies produce tablets with a broad range of screen sizes, features and prices. Some can be bought with detachable keyboards, others have convenient kickstands, and many work with digital styluses, for unleashing your inner artist.

Tablets are often lighter, thinner and generally more portable and convenient than a laptop, with a broader price range and smartphone-based operating systems to make them easy for anyone to use.

When thinking of tablet computers, it’s easy to jump straight into the Apple Store and pick up an iPad. And while, yes, the iPad range is larger than ever, with prices stretching from just £329 for the iPad mini, all the way up to £2,149 for a fully-loaded iPad pro, there are plenty of alternatives out there too.

Companies like Lenovo, Samsung and Microsoft all offer a range of tablets to choose from. If you don’t own any Apple devices, and aren’t in the company’s ecosystem, then looking at an alternative manufacturer can be a great idea – and potentially save you some money, too.

Read more:

The best tablet deals for October 2021 in the UK are:

Samsung Galaxy tab A7: Was £269, now £189, Argos.co.uk

Was £269, now £189, Argos.co.uk Samsung Galaxy tab S7: Was £719, now £502.43, Amazon.co.uk

Was £719, now £502.43, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad air 10in: Was £579, now £549.78, Amazon.co.uk

Was £579, now £549.78, Amazon.co.uk Microsoft surface pro 7: Was £1,169, now £880, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,169, now £880, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad pro 11in: Was £1,419, now £1,209, Johnlewis.com

Was £1,419, now £1,209, Johnlewis.com Amazon fire 7 kids pro: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy tab A7: Was £269, now £189, Argos.co.uk

(Samsung)

The more affordable version of the S7 below, the Galaxy tab A7 is a superb tablet with decent performance and excellent build quality. You don’t get the luscious OLED screen, the stylus and the laptop-grade functionality of the top-of-the-range device, but for everyday use around the house, the A7 excels. The already-cheap tablet has had another £80 taken off the top at Argos an unbeatable bargain.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab S7: £719, now £502.43, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

We’ve specifically chosen the silver colour option here because that comes with the steepest discount, with a massive saving of almost £140. This model has an 11in display and packs a 4G connection so you can pop in a SIM card and connect to the internet wherever you are. There’s also 128GB of storage, and with Samsung DeX on board you can turn the tablet into a fully-fledged computer by connecting it to a compatible display, keyboard and mouse.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy tab S7 plus review

Buy now

Apple iPad air 10in: Was £579, now £549.78, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple )

No tablet buying guide would be complete without a couple of iPads. First up we have £30 off the iPad air 10in – a tablet described by The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan as having a “tremendous” design. That includes a new touch ID fingerprint sensor on the screen lock button, which can be used to unlock the iPad and use Apple Pay to make online payments with the press of a button.

Buy now

Microsoft surface pro 7 12.3in: Was £1,169, now £880, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Switching gears and heading into the Windows ecosystem, we have the surface pro 7 by Microsoft. This tablet has a large 12.3in display, is powered by a computer-grade Intel i5 processor and runs Windows 10 home. A clever kickstand on the back flicks out to hold the surface at various angles when you want to work or watch a video, and the tablet can be upgraded to Windows 11 for free when the new operating system arrives later in 2021. Unlike many tablets, the Microsoft surface pro 7 has a range of ports for easily connecting USB-A and USB-C devices.

Buy now

Apple iPad pro 11in: Was £1,419, now £1,209, Johnlewis.com

(Amazon)

Next up is a larger saving on the iPad pro 11in from 2020. This top-of-the-range tablet has a powerful A12Z Bionic processor and a massive 512GB of storage hidden inside its thin aluminium body. Around the back you’ll find a dual-lens camera system with a lidar sensor for improved augmented reality games and experiences.

Battery life is a claimed 10 hours and this model of iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil stylus (£119, Johnlewis.com) and keyboard folio case (was £349, now £164.50, Johnlewis.com), turning it into a true laptop rival.

Buy now

Amazon fire 7 kids pro: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The kids’ version of the popular fire tablet (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) is almost half price over at Amazon right now. The 7in tablet comes in a rugged case designed to endure all manner of bumps, scrapes and spills, and is pre-loaded with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which unlocks thousands of age-appropriate and educational apps, books, videos, songs and games, which our testers loved. It’s guaranteed too, so if your kid manages to smash it within two years Amazon will replace the fire 7 kids pro for free.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tablets and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking for more on the best tablets you can buy today? Read our guide to the best tablets you can buy in 2021

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.