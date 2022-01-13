Hidetaka Miyazaki has returned with full vigour to the dark fantasy genre he helped to spawn. Affectionately known as a ‘Soulsborne’ game (a portmanteau of Dark Souls and Bloodborne) Elden Ring is the spiritual successor and the next in line of these highly acclaimed games, taking with it all the best elements from previous games.

The FromSoftware games are renowned for their rich world building and relentless enemies. That being said, if you have never played previous titles such as Demon’s Souls or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice then be prepared to see the words ‘YOU DIED’ over and over again.

While these games are known for their difficulty, the true reward for playing is coming up to the same obstacle - a boss, a mob, a precariously narrow platform reaching over an infinite abyss - time and again, and after many tries, finally overcoming it.

From early impressions Elden Ring looks to be no different. Only this time, there’s a lot more emphasis on exploration. In a new open world setting, built from the ground up in collaboration with George R.R Martin, players will explore the Lands Between as they conquer enemies ranging from terrifying dragons, to mad kings.

Here are all the details we know about FromSoftware’s biggest world yet. From the latest trailers, pre-order details, and what else to expect in one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.

When is ‘Elden Ring’ coming out in the UK?

Elden Ring was subject to numerous delays due in part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After it was officially announced for a January 2022 release, it was then moved again to 25 February 2022.

How to pre-order ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring will retail at a price of £59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PC.

You can pre-order Elden Ring, usually at a discounted price, from Very (£49.99, Very.co.uk ), Amazon (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk ), Game (£44.99, Game.co.uk ), Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk ) and Currys (£49.99, Currys.co.uk ).

The ‘launch edition’ includes a physical copy of the game, art cards, a woven patch, stickers, a poster and a limited edition metal disc case.

There is also a ‘collector edition’ of the game, which includes a large box, a hardcover artbook and a 9in statue of one of the game’s characters - but it appears to have completely sold out .

What is Elden Ring about?

FromSoftware has never been forthcoming about the explicit meaning of their games, choosing to scatter elements of its story through atmospheric world building, vague item descriptions and dialogue with various NPCs.

What we can gather from Bandai Namco’s website however is a small overview of its setting. The Elden Ring, the source of a great magical tree at the centre of the Lands Between, has been shattered.

Elden Ring - Official Cinematic Trailer

Demigods have each claimed shards of the ring, known as Great Runes, and used them to ignite a war known as ‘the Shattering’.

Players will take control of a character known as the ‘Tarnished’, a title given to exiles of the Lands Between. It would be safe to assume that the main quest may involve defeating the demigods and collecting the Great Runes in the process but this is a FromSoftware game so be prepared to expect the unexpected.

Will there be multiplayer?

Much like in Dark Souls, players will be able to visit other players’ worlds or summon other players to theirs in order to team up or fight it out.

Players can also leave coded messages to each other around the world to offer helpful tips about hidden areas, powerful enemies or even just a few words of encouragement along the journey.

