From the creator of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with writing from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike.

It’s one of the most highly anticipated releases this year and with a release date of 25 February 2022, it’s only just around the corner. Now that pre-orders of the game are available, players will be able to preload the game onto their console of choice.

One of the best things about downloading a game ahead of is launch is that it will be ready to play as soon as it goes live, rather than having to wait hours for day one patches and other updates.

If you pre-order Elden Ring you will be able to play the game as soon as it goes live in your region, but when is that exactly?

If you want to find out what time Elden Ring goes live in your area then keep reading the rest of the article below.

What time does ‘Elden Ring’ come out in the UK?

(Bandai Namco)

According to a new post on the official Elden Ring Twitter page, Elden Ring will receive a local release of 12:00am on 25 February 2022 on consoles, meaning that the game will be playable at the stroke of midnightin most time zones. PC players in the UK will be able to play the game from 11pm on 24 February, an hour before their console counterparts.

Of course, that will mean some time zones will be able to play the game a few hours ahead of others. Players in Japan will be able to play the game ahead of those in the UK and so on.

Based on current preload information, Elden Ring is approximately just under 50GB in size, which is fairly modest compared to a lot of other major releases. If you’re hoping to have some space allocated for Elden Ring on your games console then make sure you have enough to download the full game before the launch window.

