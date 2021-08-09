Mega drops are expected this morning (iStock/The Independent)

Update: ShopTo PS5 stock is now sold out. Argos, Amazon and Game could drop this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s already off to a great start. Last week, we had 12 incredible drops from the likes of EE, BTJohn Lewis, Smyths Toys, Very, Asda and more. This week could be just as good.

If you’re looking to buy a PS5, there’s still hope. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

PS5 stock updates UK ShopTo PS5 consoles are in stock now Show latest update 1628493945 ShopTo PS5 consoles are in stock now Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another week of PS5 stock tracking action. If you thought this week was going to be a dry one compared to the last, think again. After a drop late last night, ShopTo is now live again with some PS5 bundles. You can get a PS5 console with a midnight black dualsense controller, a copy of Ratchet & Clank and a copy of Resident Evil Village for £639.85 (Shopto.net). You can also get a PS5 bundle with a copy of Resident Evil Village, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a cosmic red controller for £612.85 (Shopto.net). The most expensive bundle comes with a pulse 3D wireless headset, a copy of Returnal and Resident Evil Village (£652.85, Shopto.net) Buy now Alex Lee 9 August 2021 08:25

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.