A Fire TV device is being axed by Amazon - here’s what to buy instead

The Fire TV Blaster is a relatively niche accessory launched by Amazon in 2019, designed to control the infrared inputs of older TVs and soundbars using voice commands picked up by Echo speakers. No longer sold by Amazon – the functionality instead now appears in the far more popular Fire TV Cube (£139.99, Amazon.co.uk) – the Fire TV Blaster has officially reached the end of its life.

Speaking to The Independent, an Amazon spokesperson has confirmed it will discontinue support for the standalone IR blaster from 31 January. The tech giant says the gadget was designed to bridge the gap between older televisions and soundbars before the wider adoption of HDMI-CEC technology made such tech redundant. Owners of the Fire TV Blaster in the UK will receive a gift card for £34.99 – the full price of the device – which will automatically be applied to their account within 24 hours.

However, unlike a typical “end of life” announcement, where a gadget simply stops receiving security updates but keeps working, the tech giant is reportedly flipping the kill switch on the Fire TV Blaster. The device is expected to stop performing its core functions soon, rendering it about as useful as a paperweight.

In Amazon’s defence, the decision makes commercial sense. Any network-connected device comes with overhead costs for the company that sells it. Software updates for any one of the products in the increasingly complex Fire TV range must be proven to be compatible with all existing Fire TV devices, and ongoing support of an obscure piece of ageing hardware is likely more expensive than simply killing it off.

Still, Amazon axing the Fire TV Blaster highlights a common concern with modern smart home tech: we don’t completely own the hardware we buy, and at any moment a company can withdraw software and security support for a device and render it useless overnight. So what, if anything, does this mean for Fire TV users?

