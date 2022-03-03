Which gaming console is the best? It’s an argument many of us grew up with on the school playground, and one that somehow still rages across the most tedious parts of the internet in 2022. Xbox or PlayStation? Nintendo or Sega? Daddy or chips?

Okay, so it’s been a while since Sega has been in contention for the crown, but the rivalry between the industry’s main players is more fierce today than it’s ever been.

Microsoft and Sony both produce near-identical, cutting-edge games, machines capable of incredible visual effects with silky smooth performance and blisteringly fast loading times. And both companies are investing enormously to secure exclusive new games, subscription services and streaming technologies to ensure that their console is the one you choose to buy next.

Nintendo competes on a different level with the Nintendo Switch, a portable console that’s home to Nintendo games you won’t find anywhere else, and which are some of the most wildly creative, colourful and inventive experiences available on any platform. And lately, tech giant Valve stormed into the ring with its own handheld gaming PC, the SteamDeck, which bridges the divide between console and PC lets you take your entire library of Steam games with you everywhere you go.

At IndyBest we’re fans of gaming across all platforms, and so we’re well-positioned to lend our expert guidance and help you decide which games console is best for you. Keep in mind that the Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 are in high demand and regularly sell out at major UK retailers, and so the prices listed below could reflect inflated second-hand prices at auction sites.

Once you know which console you’re looking for, check out our guides to where to buy a PS5 and where to buy an Xbox series X to be certain you’re getting a fair price from a reliable seller. There you’ll also find links to our stock tracking liveblogs, to give you an even better chance of grabbing a console before they’re gone.

How we tested:

Gaming consoles are only as good as the games they’ve got, and we’ve been regularly playing all of these consoles since they launched to bring you our coverage of the best games on each platform. Our team of writers has a broad range of interests and plays across more than one console, with favourite genres spanning from blockbuster first-person shooters and online RPGs to annual sports games and flight simulators.

The best games consoles in 2022 are: