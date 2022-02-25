The Nintendo Switch was an unlikely success story when it launched back in 2017. It had a very limited catalogue of games but slowly over time that list has become filled with completely unmissable titles.

With the follow-up releases of the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED models, there’s never been a better time to explore Nintendo’s rich body of work.

Known for it seal of quality (it’s the white and gold sticker you can find on the back of any Switch game) and if you’re buying a first-party title made by Nintendo itself then you’re in for a good time. Metroid, Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda are just a few of the properties that the company makes in house and they are still considered some of the best games ever made.

We’ll also be looking at some of the best third-party games for the handheld system including works from Bethesda, Square Enix and more.

So that you don’t miss out, we’ve rounded up our top picks for the Nintendo Switch.

How we tested

These games have been tried and tested based on how well they perform on Switch as opposed to other consoles. Some games listed here will be available on the likes of PS5, Xbox and PC, but their inclusion here is based on how well they are put to use through Nintendo’s hardware, such as portability and updated controls.

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2022 are:

‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Release date: 3 March 2017

3 March 2017 Developer: Nintendo As Link emerges from the Temple of Restoration and gazes over the aftermath of Hyrule’s destruction in the game’s introduction, Breath of the Wild makes a simple promise: every corner of this vast landscape can be explored and none of it will be forgettable. Sharing a launch window with 1-2-Switch and Super Bomberman, the titles were noticeably sparse compared to previous generations. But thanks to Breath of the Wild the Switch became a must-buy immediately and set a precedent for every first-party Nintendo game that came after it. Not only is it the best Legend of Zelda in the franchises’ 26-year history, but it’s also one of the best games ever made. Buy now £ 52.99 , Game.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Super Mario Odyssey' Best: Platformer Rating: 10/10 Release date: 27 October 2017

27 October 2017 Developer: Nintendo Where would Nintendo be without its famous Italian plumber? Selling over 750 million titles across different genres, Super Mario is one of the most recognisable fictional characters around the world. With Odyssey, Mario returns to the 3D platformer genre in this globe-trotting adventure with a new sidekick “Cappy”. It blends the classic action and mobility of previous Mario titles, such as Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy, with a unique twist that allows Mario to take control of new abilities to explore many of Odyssey’s different worlds such as New Donk City. It just narrowly misses out on the top spot for best Nintendo Switch game but only marginally. This really is one of the best Mario games out there. Buy now £ 44.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Best: Turn-based strategy Rating: 9/10 Release date: 26 July 2019

26 July 2019 Developer: Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo The Fire Emblem series has always been popular in its native Japan with a number of its hallmarks; turn-based combat, large tactical maps as well as being one of the first series to introduce “permadeath” to its characters. If they died, they were gone for good. Three Houses is the latest instalment in this series. You play as Byleth, a mysterious mercenary-turned-professor of Garreg Mach Monastery who must choose one of three houses to lead into battle. It balances equal parts strategic combat and social interaction with a wide cast of characters all with different traits and personalities. A single campaign can take up to 100 hours and with four possible endings to choose from, so there is a tremendous amount of replay value. Buy now £ 44.29 , Base.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Hades' Best: Indie game Rating: 9/10 Release date: 17 September 2020

17 September 2020 Developer: Supergiant Games If at first you don’t succeed, die and die again. That’s the mantra of Supergiant Games’ critically acclaimed roguelike Hades. You play as Zagreus, son of Hades who wants nothing more than to escape his father’s realm. With assistance from the gods of Olympus, players will make their way through the ever-changing halls as they make their way to the world’s surface. If Zagreus fails in his attempts, he is sent back to the start and must make his escape again. There’s a reason it was named 2020’s game of the year by different publications. Its excellent writing, gameplay loops and soundtrack all amalgamate into a beautifully realised depiction of Greek mythology and its denizens with modern sensibilities. Buy now £ 37.72 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Best: Racing game Rating: 9/10 Release date: 17 September 2020

17 September 2020 Developer: Nintendo The juggernaut that can’t be topped. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be the best selling game on the Switch since it was released early in the Switch’s lifespan and for good reason; it’s the best Mario Kart has ever been. A large roster of racers, gravity-defying circuits and power-ups all contribute to the series’ timeless appeal and with a flexible control scheme designed to cater to audiences of all ages, it finds the perfect balance of being simple to learn and difficult to master. With the release of the booster course pass, there’s never been a better time to hit the track. Buy now £ 36.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate' Best: Multiplayer Rating: 9/10 Release date: 7 December 2018

7 December 2018 Developer: Nintendo Who would win in a fight between Donkey Kong, Pikachu and Steve from Minecraft? Super Smash Bros Ultimate can help answer that question. In the latest instalment of Nintendo’s fighting franchise, every fighter that has ever appeared in the series – a grand total of 89 characters – battles it out across different stages from some of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises and beyond. With up to eight players on screen at once, each match is a chaotic mess but incredibly fun. Buy now £ 44.99 , Currys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' Best: Action RPG Rating: 9/10 Release date: 15 October 2019

15 October 2019 Developer: CD Projekt RED Even if you’re not a fan of the books or the Netflix series starring Henry Cavill, many gamers will be familiar with Witcher 3. First released in 2014 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has finally made its way to the Switch with this impressive port from Saber Interactive. Sure, this is hardly the definitive version of the game which was graphically demanding even on the previous generation of consoles but the fact that it can be played portably is nothing short of witchcraft. If you missed it the first time around, you will definitely want to toss a coin to this Witcher. Buy now £ 34.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Mario Party Superstars' Best: Party game Release Date: 29 October 2021

29 October 2021 Developer: NDcube

NDcube Rating: 8/10 Super Mario Party tried to update the party formula with unique dice rolls for different characters, grid-based boards and team-building mechanics when it was released in 2018. Not all of these worked which is why Mario Party Superstars is a welcome return to a well-trodden formula. Taking the lead from the Nintendo 64 era of Mario Party titles, Superstars goes back to basics with a number of familiar mini-games for longtime fans that focus on button controls rather than motion-based games. Players take turns rolling dice and moving around the board collecting coins and stars to win. Anyone who has ever played a board game like Monopoly will understand the premise but like the family favourite, it can also quickly lead to arguments… Buy now £ 39.99 , Very.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Ring Fit Adventure' Best: Game for exercise Rating: 8/10 Release Date: 18 October 2019

18 October 2019 Developer: Nintendo Fitness games have been synonymous with Nintendo since the days of the Wii Fit and Ring Fit Adventure is the natural evolution of the fitness game. But rather than taking up space on your living room floor with a pair of bathroom scales, Ring Fit Adventure uses a pilates ring-type device and leg strap to perform its range of aerobic exercises. What also makes this game stand out is its framing as an RPG in single player mode. Like an RPG, you wander a path by jogging on the spot and fight monsters with ab-crunches, squats and stretches. It’s a fun take on the “gaming as exercise” and after just a few minutes, you will really start to break a sweat. Buy now £ 54.99 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Best: Family game Rating: 9/10 Release date: 20 March 2020

20 March 2020 Developer: Nintendo Released in the early days of lockdown, Animal Crossing: New Horizons seemed like the perfectly idealised destination we would all want to take. Players will venture to a tropical island to begin life anew as one of several villagers looking to settle down on an island paradise, overseen by the enterprising Tom Nook. This is the biggest the series has ever been, with custom paths, terrain building and house placement, players can make the island feel truly like their own. There’s also plenty of fish, bugs and fossils to collect as well as furniture to purchase at the shop. It’s a cheery enough title but with local and online multiplayer options, it’s also a good way to spend some quality downtime with friends and loved ones. Buy now £ 37 , Ao.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles' Best: Detective game Rating: 9/10 Release Date: 27 July 2021

27 July 2021 Developer: Capcom Originally released exclusively in Japan in 2015, The Great Ace Attorney was a popular spin-off of the Ace Attorney series that saw the protagonist travel from 19th century Japan to become a defence attorney in Victorian London with the assistance of a copyright-safe detective named “Herlock Sholmes”. As a defence attorney, players must investigate the scene of murders to gather evidence before taking it to court and cross examining witnesses. By pulling apart testimony and using evidence to spot contradictions, each mystery is slowly unravelled during court proceedings. While very text-heavy, these games are light-humoured and incredibly rewarding to pick apart. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles contains both the first and second game, so there’s plenty of mysteries to solve. Buy now £ 32.99 , Nintendo.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

