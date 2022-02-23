Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike, and fans of FromSoftware games will finally be able to get their hands on it this week.

The game comes from the minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki, famous for the hugely popular Dark Souls and Bloodborne games, and George RR Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, who helped develop the game’s backstory. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the game’s launch since it was first announced in 2019.

Now with Elden Ring just on the horizon, Bandai Namco have released a new overview trailer going into detail of what we can expect to see in the realm of the Lands Between.

As well as detailing some more of the game’s lore and the backstory of the player character’s journey, we can also see some details of what gameplay to expect, as well as different types of enemies.

In the overview trailer, Elden Ring is an action RPG set in a dark fantasy world called “the Lands Between” – a place of boundless scale and untold mystery. It’s here that the player’s journey to reveal the fabled “Elden Ring” will take place.

The Lands Between is ruled by once great heroes, those that have inherited the blood of Queen Marika, and it will be up to the players to defeat them one by one by taking control of a descendant of the “Tarnished” – a group of heroes who were once banished. When the Elden Ring was shattered, the source of the Erdtree’s blessing was disrupted and eventually those who were exiled returned to the Lands Between to be lead by the long lost grace.

Read more: Here’s the official launch time of the Elden Ring release

As a Tarnished, players will face the former heroes of this world as well as numerous strong foes such as trolls, the undead and animated pots. Throughout the open world, there are various catacombs, caves and mines that can be explored where mighty foes can be found as well as receive rewards for defeating them.

“Legacy dungeons” are larger, more elaborate areas that connects with the surrounding landscape for a much different journey than the overworld. Based on the trailer, these areas look more like the traditional dungeons and castles found in other FromSoftware games such as Dark Souls.

In a first for a FromSoftware game, the open world also has a map detailing the surrounding area. Similar to games like Breath of the Wild, markers can be placed on the map and will appear in game as a shining beacon to help players find their destination. Fast travel is also enabled which means previous areas can be revisited quickly by finding checkpoints dotted around the landscape.

Read more: These are the best Elden Ring pre-order deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC

Anywhere in the overworld, the Tarnished can summon a horse named “Torrent” that offers excellent mobility and speed with a double jump ability. There is more emphasis on mounted combat in Elden Ring and the added mobility will help to conquer dragons and other large creatures roaming the Lands Between.

The game will also offer a greater degree of character customisation for players. Appearances, armours and abilities can be chosen based on the player’s preferred play style. Whether you prefer melee combat, magic, stealth or ranged weaponry, there are plenty of opportunities to experiment.

Players can craft useful items by collecting resources in the overworld such as arrows and food and you’ll also be able to summon spirits – of which there are many types and they vary in numbers – to help in fights. Similarly, players can be summoned to help in battles or even challenge in combat.

Elden Ring will be released on 25 February 2022 on Playstation and Xbox consoles as well as PC.

