The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is not only one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, but it’s quite possibly one of the best games ever made.

When it was originally released as a launch title on the Nintendo Switch in 2017, it cemented itself as a must-buy for early adopters and helped turn the fledgling console into the behemoth it would soon become.

Breath of the Wild threw out the tried and tested formula from the series and was the biggest departure since Ocarina of Time bought the dungeon crawler into a three-dimensional Hyrule in 1997.

As Link emerges from the Temple of Restoration and gazes over the aftermath of Hyrule’s destruction in Breath of the Wild, the game makes a simple promise: every corner of this vast landscape can be explored and none of it will be forgettable.

If you have never played Breath of the Wild, there's no better time to give it a try, especially with Breath of the Wild 2 scheduled to be released later this year.

In our review of the game we said: “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers the most impressive experience for Nintendo Switch players. Its sheer sense of scale is a sight to behold and it looks utterly beautiful whether on the big or small screen.

“You won’t run out of things to do for many hours to come here, which is why we’ve made it our best buy.”

While we eagerly await the release of Breath of the Wild 2, this is the best Legend of Zelda experience the Switch currently has to offer, even five years after it was released.

