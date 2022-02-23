Xbox gamers can get up to 70% off titles like Cyberpunk 2077 in this epic sale

Whether you’re one of the lucky few who have managed to secure an elusive Xbox Series X or are in possession of any of the other consoles in the Microsoft range, you may be wanting to add some new games to your collection.

Since 2013, the console has amassed a huge array of titles and now, you can snap up discounts on some of the company’s most popular titles.

For a limited time only, the Xbox Store is offering up to 70 per cent off bestselling titles – from fan-favourite franchises to AAA epics and indie origin games.

Among the stellar savings up for grabs, there is 50 per cent off Cyberpunk 2077 (was £49.99, now £24.99, Xbox.com) and a huge 70 per cent off Borderlands 3 (was £64.99, now £19.49, Xbox.com).

Other standouts include Rainbow Six Extinction and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, but the offers won’t be around for long. Below, we’ve picked out the creme de la creme of the sale. Gamers, ready?

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ on Xbox One/Xbox series X/S: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Xbox.com

There’s a whopping 50 per cent off Cyberpunk 2077 on the Microsoft store until 28 February, with a free update of the game for Xbox Series X/S users available. The open-world, action-adventure game is set in the megapolis of Night City where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary in a fight for survival.

‘Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition’ on Xbox One/Xbox series X/S: Was £64.99, now £19.49, Xbox.com

The franchise hit Borderlands 3 is reduced by a huge 70 per cent right now and also includes a digital upgrade to the Xbox Series X/S version – where you can play with 4K resolution and expanded split screen support for up to four players. As one of four treasure-seeking Vault Hunters in the game, you will blast through multiple worlds in this adventurous offering. You can either play solo or join in with friends to take on enemies.

‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’ on PC/Xbox One/Xbox series X/S: Was £49.99, now £22.49, Xbox.com

There’s more than 50 per cent off this franchise game that boasts two critically acclaimed story campaigns, a 37 character roster and thousands of skins, weapons and gear for fighter customisation. Smart delivery is also enabled, meaning you can get a free upgrade on the Xbox Series X.

‘Outer Worlds: Archaeologist Edition’ on PC/Xbox One/Xbox series X/S: Was £33.49, now £21.76, Xbox.com

An open worlds mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop, Outer Worlds earned a spot in our round-up of the best Xbox One games. “You’ll explore the furthest edges of space and work with different factions, with your choices shaping the world as you go,” said our reviewer. They added that it’s “infused with grey morality and dark humour.” You can save more than £10 on the edition right now.

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ on Xbox One/Xbox series X/S: Was £49.99, now £39.99 with GamePass Ultimate, Xbox.com

There’s also a £10 saving on the newly released Rainbow Six Extraction from the Microsoft store with GamePass Ultimate. The game impressed our resident gaming writer, Jasper Pickering, who said it helped build on the series’ strengths. “When Extraction plays well, it plays excellently,” he said, adding that “fans of the Rainbow Six series will find plenty to like about this spin-off.”

