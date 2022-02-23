The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Very, Game and Asda restocks continue – how to get the best deal
Follow along for live restock alerts and updates from Very, Amazon, Currys and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Very and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Asda. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X shortage has been ongoing since 2020. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has left the console sold out at sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store
- Box
- Amazon
- Game: In stock
- Smyths Toys
- Currys
- John Lewis & Partners
- Argos
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO
- Shopto
- Very: In stock
- BT
- EE
- Ebuyer
- Simplygames
Xbox All Access is in stock at Asda
Asda is currently offering Xbox All Access – an alternative to paying full price for the console. This purchase lets you spread the cost of the console over two years, costing £28.99 per month and including 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate – the Netflix-style games on demand service that usually costs £10.99 when purchased separately.
That’s £713 worth of stuff for £696, so represents good value for anyone hunting for an Xbox series X.
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog.
Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen.
Currently, the Xbox is hanging on in there at Very and Game. Xbox All Access is also available at Asda.
If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this bright and sunny morning, stick with us to be the first to know when more consoles drop. Ready? Let’s go.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us for another day.
As we close off our live reporting, the Xbox is hanging on in there at Very and Game. Xbox All Access is also available at Game, Smyths Toys and Asda.
This is most abundant we’ve seen the console since stock first ran dry shortly after launch in 2020, so take advantage of it while you can. Global supply chains are still snarled up, so while there might be plenty of Xboxes to go round today, tomorrow could see shelves emptied once more.
To stay up to date with all of the latest Xbox stock and gaming news, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search. Bye bye!
What resolution is the Xbox series X?
Managed to grab an Xbox series X at Very this morning? Well you might need a new TV to get the most out of it.
The Xbox series X can output at 8K resolution, though in practice the most you’ll ever see next-generation games running at is 4K. At lower resolutions, certain games can refresh the screen 120 times per second, producing an eerily lifelike type of motion that the average TV can’t handle.
That’s why many Xbox series X players use gaming monitors rather than TVs. Check out our round-up of the best gaming monitors to help you choose.
We’ve also got eyes on the best 4K TV deals in August, if you’re after a cheap-but-excellent telly.
Time for a telly upgrade? These are the best TV deals we’ve found this February
The best TV deals in February in the UK for 4K, OLED, QLED and HDR smart TVs including discounts on Samsung and Sony from Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and more
Here’s how to play Xbox games on your laptop
Ordered an Xbox series X from Very earlier today? Your console won’t arrive for a few days, but you can start playing Xbox games right now.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a limited selection of Xbox games on their PC right now using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.
You don’t even need a gaming PC, just a fast enough internet connection. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. You’ll need a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2022.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2022
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2022 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
Xbox elite wireless controller 2 has £5 off at Smyths
The Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 (£149.99, Smythstoys.com) can be picked up with a £5 discount right now. Half the price of an Xbox series S (£249.99, Argos.co.uk), this pro-level pad features three customisable profiles, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberised grip and shortened hair-trigger locks.
If you don’t know what any of that means, the regular Xbox wireless controller might be more your speed (£54.99, Game.co.uk).
Do VR headsets work with the Xbox series X?
The PlayStation 5 has the PSVR, but did you know that you can technically use a VR headset with an Xbox series X?
Neither did we until about ten minutes ago. Plug an Oculus Quest 2 into an Xbox and – while you won’t get an actual VR experience – you can play your Xbox games on what looks like a giant cinema-screen sized display inside the headset.
It’s a novelty more than anything else. Unlike Sony, Microsoft has no plans to pursue virtual reality for the Xbox. That’s not to suggest that Microsoft isn’t interested in the tech. The company’s Hololens device is an enterprise-focused augmented reality headset for Windows, with some applications for gaming on the side.
For true VR gaming, you’ll need a gaming PC and one of the best VR headsets of 2022.
Bored of the real world? These VR headsets are your ticket out of here
Ready for the metaverse? We’ve rounded up the best VR headsets for gaming and business in 2022, including the Valve Index to HTC Vive, Oculus Quest and more
‘Elden Ring’ launches 25 February, here’s where to pre-order
Elden Ring debuts on Friday.
The biggest game launch of the year so far, the open-world RPG by FromSoftware is one of the most anticipated upcoming releases on Xbox series X. It promises to merge the developer’s infamously intricate combat gameplay with the dark fantasy lore of George R. R. Martin.
It’s available to pre-order right now. and we’ve pulled together every single deal out there.
Here’s where to pre-order Elden Ring on Playstation, Xbox and PC
The latest FromSoftware title is nearly here. We’ve found the best Elden Ring pre-order deals for Playstation, Xbox and PC, including the collector’s edition
The Xbox series X hard drive has £20 off at Amazon
You can upgrade the Xbox series X storage with a simple plug-in accessory. The console comes with 1TB of built-in hard drive space. Some of that storage is taken up by system files, so you actually get a little less space than that.
The Seagate 1TB expansion card (£199.99, Amazon.co.uk) doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X, leaving you with oodles of room for downloaded games. If the thought of running out of space is keeping you up at night, now’s a good opportunity to pick one up.
With download sizes ballooning and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) hogging up to 100GB of the Xbox’s built in hard drive, it likely won’t be long until expansion drives are a required accessory.
