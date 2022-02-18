The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Game restock is available now, plus All Access at Smyths and Asda
Who will restock the console next? We’ve got live stock alerts from Amazon, Currys and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Game, Smyths Toys and Asda through Xbox All Access. Read on for more details.
More than a year after it launched, the Xbox series X shortage is still ongoing. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the official pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£247.80, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has left the console sold out at sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store
- Box
- Amazon
- Game: In stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys
- John Lewis & Partners
- Argos
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO
- Shopto
- Very
- BT
- EE
- Ebuyer
- Simplygames
Xbox All Access available from Asda
Asda still has Xbox series X bundles available, not by their lonesome, but through the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme. You get the console and hundreds of games by paying for the console in monthly instalments.
If you’re happy to pay £28.99 a month for 24 months and can pass their credit checks, Xbox All Access is pretty good value. As well as a brand new Xbox series X, you will also have full access to Game Pass Ultimate which normally costs £10.99 per month.
Follow along for live stock Xbox alerts
Good morning Xbox hunters, and welcome to Friday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog.
We’re scanning the retail horizon for the first sign of Microsoft’s perennially sold out console, to bring you live stock alerts as soon as the Xbox appears and give you the best chance of bagging one before everybody else.
Right now? The Xbox series X is in stock at Game, bundled with Forza Horizon 5 for £499.
Live blog signing off
We’ve reached the end of another quiet day of Xbox hunting here at IndyBest Towers. There were no online restocks to speak of, although we at least saw some in-store availability across a handful of Game branches. Hopefully this is a sign of the situation improving, and perhaps we’ll see more consoles on shelves through the rest of February. Smyths Toys also had a few consoles on offer today, but they sold out very quickly.
For those who prefer to pay monthly for their Xbox, the series X is still available through the £28.99 a month Xbox All Access programme, via Smyths Toys.
The Xbox series X headsets to look out for
The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers.
The console doesn’t come with its own headset ,but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
Immerse yourself in play with these top gaming headsets for Xbox, PS5, PC and more, available from Amazon, Argos and Currys.
Immerse yourself in play with one of the best gaming headsets
Immerse yourself in play with these top gaming headsets for Xbox, PS5, PC and more, available from Amazon, Argos and Currys
The best Elden Ring pre-order deals
Elden Ring is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2022 so far, thanks to its promise of open world gameplay and a rich, detailed storyline. If you’re as excited as us to get your hands on the game on its 25 February launch day, then you’ll want to know all about the best pre-order deals.
Whether you’re buying Elden Ring for Xbox series X, PS5, PS4 or PC, we’ve got you covered in our guide to the best pre-order offers and discounts, linked below.
Here’s where to pre-order Elden Ring on Playstation, Xbox and PC
The latest FromSoftware title is nearly here. We’ve found the best Elden Ring pre-order deals for Playstation, Xbox and PC, including the collector’s edition
Sign up to the Indy
Have we helped you get an Xbox? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. We’re sure you won’t regret it.
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
Some Game stores have series X stock right now
We’ve just spotted that several branches of Game have handfuls of Xbox series X stock on their shelves right now. As ever, these are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one per customer. Consoles are available at the following stores:
- Ashford: Two consoles
- Rhyl: ‘A couple’
- Trowbridge: ‘very limited numbers’
- Carmarthen: ‘In stock’
- Birkenhead: ‘In stock’
- Staines: ‘Very limited stock’
- Corby: ‘Extremely limited stock’
- Shrewsbury: ‘Very limited’
- Chesterfield: ‘Extremely limited stock’
- Clacton-on-Sea: ‘Very limited stock’
- Dundee: In stock
- Long Eaton: One console (good luck...)
- Harringay: In stock
- Deepdale: ‘Very limited’
- Romford: In stock
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2022.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2022
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2022 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
What’s the difference between the Xbox series X and series S?
We’re coasting towards the end of the week with no new Xbox series X stock drops in sight. So let’s brush up on the fundamentals. Know your enemy and all that.
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also much cheaper, costing just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.