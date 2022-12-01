Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Accompanying the new chill in the air, there is growing concern among many of us about damp in our homes. As such, dehumidifiers have shot up people’s wish lists this winter.

Luckily, for those looking to invest in these often pricey household appliances, there are plenty of deals around courtesy of Amazon, Appliances Direct, Currys and more.

If you’re wondering how they work, dehumidifiers remove excess water in the air and lower humidity levels, which in turn gets rid of allergens, mould, damp and pollutants. Not only are they an economical way to dry your laundry – as they draw moisture from fabrics – but they are also cost-efficient (the average cost of running a dehumidifier is less than 40p an hour).

So, whether you’re looking to have one in a large or small room, there are plenty of options on offer across mini and extra-large machines.

Helping you in your dehumidifier-buying quest, the IndyBest team is here to point you in the direction of the hottest deals available now.

ElectriQ 12l low-energy UV antibacterial dehumidifier with HEP air purifier: Was £208.99, now £169.99, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

If cost effectiveness is high on your checklist, this 12l option from ElectriQ could be one dehumidifier to consider. Built for use in homes with up to three bedrooms, the energy-efficient model could save you 40 per cent on running costs compared with other standard models. Meanwhile, you can boost clothes-drying times with the laundry-drying function and monitor the humidity level by watching the light indicator change colour. This brand hasn’t had an IndyBest test, but the design of this model looks especially sleek compared with some other models on the market, and you can add a five-year guarantee for £39.95, which provides peace of mind for your purchase.

MeacoDry ABC 12l dehumidifier: Was £330, now £169, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

With its 12l capacity, this MeacoDry dehumidifier is an impressive size – with an even more impressive Cyber Monday discount of £161, thanks to Appliances Direct. Touted as being ultra-quiet and energy saving (the brand claims it costs just 2.7p an hour to run), the dehumidifier will not only speed up your laundry drying time but will also work to suck moisture and dampness from your surroundings, in turn helping to reduce the risk of mould. The compact appliance is said to be ideal for a house with up to three bedrooms.

Igenix IG9830 dehumidifier: Was £269.99, now £223, Currys.co.uk

Currys has sliced a sizeable £46.99 off the price of this dehumidifier from Igenix. We haven’t tested this brand before, but this discounted model features two dehumidifier modes and fan speeds, so it can be tailored to your space. The removable 6l water tank can draw a healthy 30l of water from the air in your home each day and, when it comes to moving your new machine around the house – say, from the bedroom to your home office – the wheels will come in handy, or you could use the handles instead.

ElectriQ 8l smart app Alexa desiccant dehumidifier: Was £219.98, now £199.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Not just a dehumidifier, this appliance boasts a heater function, too. You can control it and even schedule run times, to save on electricity, while away from home using the smart app or via the Alexa voice assistant. While we may not have tested ElectriQ products before, this dehumidifier has a five-year warranty when you pay an extra £39.95 – and it’s currently discounted by £20.

De’Longhi tasciugo ariadry multi 16l dehumidifier with laundry mode: Was £306.78, now £279.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

You may know De’Longhi for coffee machines, but the brew connoisseur lends itself to dehumidifiers, too. Perfect for houses with up to four bedrooms, this model is discounted by almost £30. Extracting 16l of moisture in order to oust damp, mould and unpleasant smells from your home, you can also tailor the humidity in the room using the three level settings, depending on your preferences. Boosting laundry-drying times too, the laundry function keeps air fresh and moving, while the carry handle helps with portability. Also helpful is the transparent tank, which enables you to keep an eye on your dehumidifier’s handy work.

In our review of the dehumidifier, our tester said it was “very quiet and could easily be left running while working or sleeping”, while the anti-freeze function makes it ideal for cold places like outhouses.

PureMate 2.2l portable dehumidifier: Was £119.99, now £89.99, Puremate.co.uk

There’s currently 29 per cent off this portable dehumidifier, which weighs just 3kg, so it’s easy to move from room to room, or keep in smaller homes. Described as the “best dehumidifier with a timer” in our round-up of the best machines, our tester rated it for being “sleek and uber portable”. They also added: “It can capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens. It was also very quiet, so we barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate.”

Meaco junior 8l desiccant dehumidifier: Was £199.95, now £174.95, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

This is one dehumidifier deal worth knowing about. For one thing, Meaco was the top performer in our round-up of the best dehumidifiers, so it’s safe to say you’re in very good hands here. Touted as being lightweight, quiet and energy efficient, this bestseller could be a considered option, given the recent hike in energy prices.

It features an anti-spill 2l tank and is suitable for homes with up to five bedrooms. Meanwhile, it boasts a hefty dehumidifying capacity of 8l each day. Whether you’re drying laundry or ousting mould and damp from your home, this model is currently discounted by £25.

How does a dehumidifier work?

Dehumidifiers are all about ousting excess moisture from the air in your home, which should ease the effects of damp – whether that be mould accumulating on the walls, or tackling dust mites (which thrive in warm, damp conditions).

There are actually two kinds of dehumidifier you can choose from, depending on the conditions in your home. The first of these is referred to as a refrigerator dehumidifier, as it works by drawing moisture in through a fan before cooling it with very cold, refrigerated coils. Cooling the air creates condensation, which collects in the dehumidifier’s tank (this is why transparent tanks can be helpful). These are generally best if your house tends to be warm.

The second relies on some kind of absorbent material, which will suck up any damp from the air that way. When this material is heated up, the moisture then drips into the water tank.

