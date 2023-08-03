Finding the perfect vacuum cleaner to suit your lifestyle can be a challenge. You’ll need to consider the size of your rooms, the furniture you have placed, and even how many young children and furry friends you have running about the place.

Sure, vacuum cleaners have come a long way from their plug-in days. Now, many have sparkly new features such as LED lights to illuminate hidden debris, detachable heads and brushes to get into the nooks and crannies and even anti-hair technology to prevent tangles in your rollers.

And while some may need a vacuum with a large capacity, others may only need an easy-to-use cordless cleaner to bust the dust here and there. Others may prefer to cut out the hassle altogether and opt for a robot vacuum cleaner to take care of the dirty work for you.

Finding the right vacuum for you doesn’t have to be a challenge though, and we at IndyBest have decided to make life even easier for you and curated a guide to the best deals on vacuum cleaners in August, so you can make your home look spick and span without going over budget.

Read more below for all the best vacuum cleaner deals for this month, including on big name brands such as Shark, Samsung, Dyson, Miele, Bissell and more.

The best Shark vacuum cleaner deals for July 2023 are:

Vactidy V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner : Was £139.99, now £106.13, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £139.99, now £106.13, Amazon.co.uk Samsung VS15T7031R4 Jet 70 Pet Vacuum Cleaner : Was £429, now £249, Very.co.uk

: Was £429, now £249, Very.co.uk Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum (single Battery) IZ400UKT : Was £479.99, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £479.99, now £379, Amazon.co.uk Bissell Crosswave Cordless Max : Was £449, now £399, Very.co.uk

: Was £449, now £399, Very.co.uk Shark portable Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner : Was £269.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £269.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk Samsung Bespoke Jet Pro Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and Mop : Was £649.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £649.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk Miele Classic C1 Flex Vacuum Cleaner - SBAF5: Was £199, now £169, Miele.co.uk

Vactidy V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £120, now £106.13, Amazon.co.uk

Hayfever season is upon us, and for those of us who suffer from the pesky pollen allergy, this device will be much appreciated. We featured the Vactidy V8 in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners where our tester called it an “extremely versatile device for use on carpets, up on ceilings and inside cars.” They also added that, “Allergy sufferers will appreciate its high-density HEPA filter which removes up to 99.99 per cent of microscopic dust particles.” Now it could be yours just over £100.

Buy now

Samsung VS15T7031R4 Jet 70 Pet Vacuum Cleaner: Was £429, now £249, Very.co.uk

This very powerful vacuum has a huge £180 discount, meaning you can enjoy all its high-tech features for almost half its original price. Its brush spins at 3,750 times a minute, leaving no dust particles behind. It even has a digital display, making it easy to glance and see what suction power level you are using.

We’ve reviewed the Samsung Jet 70 cordless vacuum cleaner, and our tester praised it for its “complex filtration system to ensure less than 0.0001 per cent of dust is released back into the air, which is great for allergy sufferers and homes with young children or elderly people.” And while it has a shorter battery life (our testers said it lasted 40 minutes), its power and integral cleaning abilities means it only takes one go around your floors to leave them spotless.

Buy now

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum (single Battery) IZ400UKT: Was £479.99, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner features Shark’s revolutionary anti-hair-wrap plus technology – as well as clean sense IQ, which claims to pick up 50 per cent more dirt, and anti-odour technology, too. With up to 60 minutes run time, this device is also suitable for all floor types – with Shark’s duo clean floorhead gliding from carpets to hard floors with two motorised brush-rolls. Grab it for £100 off now.

Buy now

Bissell Crosswave Cordless Max: Was £449, now £399, Very.co.uk

This versatile vacuum does two jobs at once. Complete with water tanks, this vacuum not only picks up dirt and debris, it can also wash and dry both hard and soft floors with its clever design. It divides both functions, meaning pet hair or debris won’t be stored in the dirty water tank, making it easy to clean and reuse without having to sort out wet hair balls!

We featured the Bissell crosswave in our guide to the best cordless vacuums, and our tester said: “If muddy footprints or pawprints are brought into the house after being outside, this multi-tasking appliance will suck and mop it clean in about a quarter of the time it would take to get a mop and bucket.”

Buy now

Shark portable Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner: Was £269.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

This upright vacuum cleaner is an all-round best fit for a variety of different homes. It has a compact design, making it easy to store. It is perfect for stair cleaning with its detachable canister and large handle, so you can manoeuvre around easily to pick up every last piece of debris. It is also fitted with LED lighting, so it can guide you to otherwise hidden bits of dirt.

In our review, our tester said that “the compact design suits quick tidy-ups while the 8m cord length is perfect for when you want to tackle the whole house without getting tied up in knots. Whether you choose hard floor mode or carpet mode, it goes to war on dust with a satisfying buzz.” And now it has a sizeable 30 per cent discount to match – even more impressive.

Buy now

Samsung Bespoke Jet Pro Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and Mop: Was £649.99, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

When our testers tried out this product they were thoroughly impressed. They said, “The unsealed suction means that, even as a handheld, it still sucked up all dirt like there was no tomorrow. There are a whole host of attachments, and we were royally impressed with its performance on both hard floors and carpet.” In fact, the only thing that let it down was its high price point. Now, this Samsung vacuum cleaner has been reduced by £100, making the dream of high-tech floor cleaning more accessible.

Buy now

Miele Classic C1 Flex Vacuum Cleaner - SBAF5: Was £199, now £169, Miele.co.uk

This cylinder cleaner from Miele is very lightweight, coming in at 5.8kg with all its accessories on. It is the perfect cleaner for those who are not fussed about extra bells and whistles and just want a simple corded cleaner. When it is time to change over the dust bag, it automatically seals, so you can remove it with maximum hygiene. And a £30 saving is nothing to sniff at.

Buy now

