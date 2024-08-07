Finding the perfect vacuum cleaner to suit your lifestyle can be a challenge. You’ll need to consider the size of your rooms, the furniture you have, and even how many young children and furry friends you have running about the place. Plus, when it comes to bagging a bargain, finding the best vacuum cleaner deals can be just as tricky.

Vacuum cleaners have come a long way from their plug-in days. Now, many have sparkly new features, such as LED lights to illuminate hidden debris; detachable heads and brushes to get into nooks and crannies, and even anti-hair-wrap technology to prevent tangles in your rollers.

While some people may need a vacuum with a large capacity, others may only need an easy-to-use cordless cleaner to bust the dust here and there. Others may prefer to cut out the hassle altogether and opt for a robot vacuum cleaner to take care of the dirty work.

Finding the right vacuum for you doesn’t have to be a challenge, though, as the IndyBest team has decided to make life even easier for you, curating a guide to the best vacuum cleaner deals in August, so you can make your home look spick and span, without going over budget.

Keep reading, for all the best vacuum cleaner deals this month, including big-name brands such as Shark, Samsung, Dyson, Beldray and more.

The best vacuum cleaner deals for August 2024 are:

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £384.99, Amazon.co.uk

This model secured the top spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums, and you can now save 16 per cent on the price, thanks to this deal at Amazon. “The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream,” our tester said. “It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” Complete with a dual battery and 120-minute run-time, other nifty features include anti-hair-wrap technology and LED lights.

Beldray airgility pet max: Was £129.99, now £97.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you have a four-legged friend running about the house (and leaving a mess in their wake), you may want to consider a vacuum cleaner specifically made for pet owners. This one, which was dubbed the best budget pet vacuum cleaner in our round-up, has a runtime of 50 minutes and excelled when it came to hoovering both hard floor and carpets, according to our tester. They also found it “did a brilliant job of getting around furniture”, while the LED headlight “made finding any hidden dust and hairballs a breeze.” It’s now even more budget-friendly, thanks to this deal.

Tapo RV30 plus robot vacuum cleaner: Was £499.99, now £339.99, Amazon.co.uk

Hate doing the hoovering? Robot vacuum cleaners will do it for you (this one from Tapo will do the mopping, too). Dubbed the best quiet model in our round-up of top-rated robot vacuum cleaners, it has “the clean and fussless appearance of a wifi hub, but the performance and features of a top-end robot vacuum”, our writer noted. It can build a detailed floor plan as it goes and, during testing, managed to “navigate without bumping mindlessly into furniture”. Clean up with this 32 per cent saving on the appliance at Amazon.

Shark wandvac 1.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £159, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re in the market for a handheld vacuum cleaner, you can pick up this Shark model with a discount of 44 per cent at Amazon. In our review, our writer noted it has a small footprint and feels tactile and impressively lightweight. This meant they could reach above their head easily to hoover up cobwebs on the ceiling and more. It has a modest run-time of eight minutes, but comes with a crevice tool, a pet tool and a charging station for docking between uses.

Samsung jet 60 turbo cordless vacuum cleaner VS15A6031R4: Was £319.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

This very powerful vacuum has more than 40 per cent off at Amazon, enabling you to enjoy all its hi-tech features for less. The machine comes with up to 40 minutes of run-time and is designed with a “Jet Fit” brush that glides effortlessly between carpet and hard floor. We’ve reviewed a similar model, the Samsung Jet 70 cordless vacuum cleaner, which our tester praised as being “impressive”.

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £207, Amazon.co.uk

You can’t beat Shark’s vacuum models, but they don’t come cheap. Enter: this 20 per cent saving on the brand’s upright model. Complete with anti-hair-wrap technology, it’s a stellar choice if you have pets, as it removes hair from the brush roll as you clean. Plus, there’s a crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas and LED lights for illuminating hidden dust. It also transforms into a portable vacuum for the stairs or even your car. We’re sold.

