Whether your New Year’s resolution means you’re focusing on a favourite hobby or refreshing the house this January, we’ve got lots of sale buys to help. You’ll find savings at major retailers like Amazon, Next and Zara, as well as specific reductions on products such as mattresses, fridge freezers, TVs and laptops.

This annual sale extravaganza is the perfect opportunity to pick up a bargain on pricier items, making your cash go even further.

When it comes to updating your kitchen equipment, here at IndyBest, we’re big fans of an air fryer. They’re the ideal appliance if you’re looking for a healthier way to cook, as they use little or no oil. It’s essentially a super-hot fan-assisted oven for your countertop that gives you the option to cook fresh and frozen food, including fish, meat, vegetables and lower-fat chips.

We’ve spotted a 23 per cent saving on the Ninja air fryer AF100UK (was £129, now £99, Amazon.co.uk). That frees up extra cash for buying the food you’ll pop in it. Read on for everything you need to know about this exciting price cut.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

If an air fryer is top of your wish list, you can’t go wrong with this 23 per cent saving on a top Ninja device. The AF100UK air fryer has a capacity of 3.8l, touchscreen controls and four cooking functions: roast, reheat, dehydrate and air fry.

All parts are dishwasher-safe, so there’s no fiddly cleaning to do, and you’ll receive a recipe guide, should you be stuck for dinner ideas. We think the classic grey shade would go well with most kitchen décors too.

We’ve previously reviewed the model on offer, and our tester noted it is “really easy to clean”, with “quite intuitive” controls and the reheat option offers “a surprising upside”. Plus when it comes to the crunch, “as far as healthy chips go, we thought these were pretty good”.

Longing for a larger, family-sized version? The 7.6l Ninja foodie dual zone air fryer (£199, Argos.co.uk) came out top in our best air fryers guide. It’s certainly a brand you can trust.

Tasty 2022, here we come.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.