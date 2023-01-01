Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We know the Boxing Day sales have only just finished, but if you’re late to the party when it comes to snapping up a deal, you’ll be glad to know today marks the start of the January sales.

If you’re still looking to bag a bargain for the new year, now’s the time as 2023 kicks off with a ton of deals across your favourite air fryer and home appliances brands.

Ninja’s sales are among those we always look forward to, but you can also expect to find huge savings at large retailers stocking air fryers and home appliances, such as Very, Argos and John Lewis.

Now, if you’re all shopped out after Christmas and you don’t know where to even start when it comes to bargain-hunting, don’t worry, as the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout the entire month with advice on the best deals to secure this sale season.

To learn more about the January sales – as well as the discounts to snap up – continue scrolling, as we have all the details.

Best air fryer deals in the January sales 2023

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multi cooker 6L: Was £279, now £229, Very.co.uk

Ninja is running its own sales on its website, but we managed to find this 11-in-1 smartlid multi cooker for 99p cheaper online at Very. Hey, a saving is a saving. Save £50 on this handy kitchen appliance and cook your favourite meals in a healthier fashion, as well as it often taking less time than in the oven. Its 6l capacity is ideal for feeding up to four people and its 11 cooking functions will allow you to pressure cook, air fry, grill and bake to your heart’s content. If you’re looking for a cheaper deal, the popular 9-in-1 multicooker (was £229.99, now £179.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk) is discounted to £179.99 on the Ninja website.

Tower xpress 11L digital air fryer: Was £149.99, now £129.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

Snap up this 11 litre digital air fryer oven from Tower and never need another cooking companion again. With five functions all in one, you can air fry, roast, bake and more – all while having 99 per cent less fat in your food. Featuring vortx technology, a 360 degree rotating system and extra power, cook 30 per cent faster than in your oven with just a little oil. It’s only £20 off at Robert Dyas, but it’s the best we’ve found so far.

Philips essential XL air fryer: Was £199, now £149, Currys.co.uk

Air fry chips, chicken and a whole range of other food with Philips’s essential air fryer, which is £50 off in the Currys January sale. Using rapid air technology, the air fryer cooks with up to 90 per cent less fat, and is said to deliver tasty results. A huge XL design means you can make up to five portions at once – though the appliance remains both stylish and compact for your kitchen. The integrated timer allows you to preset cooking times, while the temperature control ensures optimal heat settings as you prepare your food.

Ninja Foodi Max 6-in-1 health grill and air fryer: Was £249, now £199, Currys.co.uk

Bag yourself a bargain on this Ninja air frying appliance, complete with a grill, as it’s £50 off at Currys this sale season. You can cook a healthy meal for the whole family thanks to the large capacity of this air fryer. Our experts reviewed this model, and noted that “you might never turn your oven on again once you’ve found a spot for this mighty machine on your worktop”, allowing you “to cook everything from salmon steaks to sausages”.

Salter hot air fryer: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

We first found out that this energy-efficient kitchen appliance had its price slashed in the Robert Dyas sale on Boxing Day. However, if you didn’t snap the deal up then, you’ll be glad to hear that the offer still stands in the January sales – so for less than £50 (£49.99), you can be cooking healthier food in 2023. The air fryer boasts a generous 3.2l cooking capacity and an adjustable temperature control up to 200C. It’s easy to clean, compact in size and will allow you to cook everything from meat and vegetables to homemade chips and spring rolls.

Tefal EasyFry precision 2-in-1 digital air fryer and grill: Was £125, now £100, Very.co.uk

Save £25 on this air fryer and grill machine from Tefal – then continue to save on your bills and calories as you cook your dinner. Create crispy, juicy and tender dishes for dinner with 99 per cent less added fat and 49 per cent faster than your average oven with the brand’s two-in-one air fryer and grill appliance. The 4.2 litre capacity can feed up to six people (ideal for dinner parties), while the eight preset programmes make cooking healthy versions of your favourite foods a breeze.

When do the January sales start?

True to the name, the January sales start on, you guessed it, 1 January. Unlike Black Friday sales, which crop up earlier and earlier each year, the January sales start date is a little more cemented. However, it does come hot on the heels of the Boxing Day sales, so many brands and retailers might simply extend their deals from 26 December through to January.

How long do the January sales last?

Officially launching on New Year’s Day, the January sales can last for the entire month. However, this is subject to the discretion of individual brands and retailers, but we will be right here to keep you updated on the latest deals and the final days to shop them.

Which is better, Boxing Day or January sales?

With the two sales being so close to one another, we tend to see similar – if not identical – deals during both events. From fashion to TVs, kitchen appliances and beauty, we will see further deals dropping from brands and retailers throughout January.

