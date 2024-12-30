Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

While January may seem like a looming cloud hanging over the festive season, there is a silver lining. The stress of Christmas is behind us and all that’s left to do is catch up on TV, tuck into leftovers and, of course, snap up some stellar discounts thanks to the annual January sales. And if you’ve been sleeping on an uncomfortable mattress for too long, you’ve come to the right place, as I’ve handpicked the best mattress deals from the likes of Simba, Nectar, Tempur and more.

Mattresses are essential purchases but often come with a hefty price tag and do require a little research to figure out which one will suit your sleep needs. Whether you’re after a hybrid, pocket-sprung or memory foam model, I’ve got you covered. As The Independent’s resident sleep expert (I’ve tried and tested all the best mattresses), I’m making it my mission to filter through the sales to bring you the very best offers on all sizes and types of mattresses this January.

Keep scrolling for discounts on some of my favourite tried and tested brands.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best mattress deals

The IndyBest team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as the January sales for many years. As a sleep expert, I track the price of mattresses year-round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one – and will only ever recommend a discount on a tried and tested brand. I’ve been researching the best mattress brands and testing a whole host of different options in my guide to the best, so, I’m personally recommending the ones that I think are actually worth your money.

Best mattress deals in the January sales

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £1,799, now £1,295.28, Simbasleep.com

Was £1,799, now £1,295.28, Simbasleep.com Nectar premier hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,213, now £749, Nectarsleep.co.uk

Was £1,213, now £749, Nectarsleep.co.uk Eve Sleep premium hybrid mattress, double: Was £949, now £549, Evesleep.co.uk

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £1,799, now £1,295.28, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Right now you can save a mammoth £504 on this king size mattress from Simba. The mattress also comes IndyBest-approved, as it took the top spot in my round-up, where I praised the hybrid luxe for providing “decent support”, being “breathable” and “naturally temperature-regulating”.

Nectar premier hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,213, now £749, Nectarsleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nectar’s hybrid mattress was chosen as the best option for medium firmness in my best mattress guide and right now there’s a whopping saving to be snapped up. It’s made up of eight layers of foam, micro-springs, memory foam and a supportive base, which I found made my pressure points feel supported and spine-aligned. I also awarded it extra points for its ability to reduce motion transfer – something anyone with a wriggly sleeping partner will appreciate. Plus, if you use code “BOXING5“ at checkout, you’ll be able to grab an extra five per cent discount, making this double mattress just £711.55.

Panda hybrid bamboo mattress pro, double: Was £1,290, now £1,096.50, Pandalondon.com

open image in gallery ( Panda )

You can save a generous 15 per cent on Panda’s hybrid bamboo mattress pro right now. Highlighted as the best option for back sleepers in my review, I was seriously impressed at how comfortable it felt. It’s on the firmer side but you still notice a “very slight sinking-in feeling” and the two different kinds of foam “keep you properly aligned right through the night”. You can also snap up the Panda hybrid pillow (was £89.95, now £76.46, Pandalondon.com) with 15 per cent off.

Dusk memory foam 2000 pocket sprung hybrid mattress: Was £579, now £359, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

Despite being affordable, I found Dusk’s mattress to feel as luxurious as it looks. In my review, I noted that it’s on “the firmer side (a great choice for those with back pain) but has enough bounce to help you doze off in comfort”.

Premier Inn mattress, double: Was £749, now £674, Premierinnbed.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Premier Inn )

Another one that has earned a spot in my best mattress review, I loved the design’s edge-to-edge support, temperature-regulating sleep surface and micro-quilted surface. A nifty feature is the top layer that can be unzipped and rotated, which is a lot easier than turning the entire thing. When testing, I found that it offered medium to firm support and was impressed with the zoned system, which helps to evenly distribute weight across the mattress. If you sleep on your side, this is a great option as it avoids putting too much pressure on your hips and shoulders.

Eve Sleep premium hybrid mattress, double: Was £949, now £549, Evesleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eve )

You can currently save 40 per cent on Eve Sleep’s premium hybrid mattress thanks to this end-of-year saving. A fusion of spring, foam and over 1,400 full-sized pocket springs, it’s got mattress expert Ali’s seal of approval. When testing this mattress, she said: “On this, we had the best night’s sleep in years. This is thanks to the hybrid premium’s clever fusion of full-size springs and layer upon layer of innovative foam. The mattress boasts memory foam that isolates movement, meaning there’s no motion transfer if you sleep next to a night fidget – but then again, the night fidgeting seems to have ceased anyway, and we’re getting a great night’s sleep all round.”

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress, double: Was £649, now £519.20, Dunelm.com

open image in gallery ( Dormeo )

Already a more affordable mattress, compared with many others, you can save nearly £200 on Dormeo’s octasmart plus right now. Ideal if you’re in the market for a mattress-in-a-box, it comes tightly rolled and vacuum-packed for convenient and hassle-free delivery. There’s more to this model than pure ease, though. I found that it offers “a lot of bang for your buck”, with a firm and supportive design that doesn’t compromise on comfort. “As someone with occasional back and neck aches, the build gave us the support we needed, while the design’s three ‘body zones’ reduced disturbance when sharing a bed.” Tick, tick, tick.

Otty hybrid mattress, king: Was £799.99, now £574.99, Otty.com

open image in gallery ( Otty )

If you’re looking for a supportive mattress, this could be the one for you. In tester Eleanor’s review of Otty’s hybrid mattress, she said it “undoubtedly falls on the firmer end” of the scale, describing it as a “great all-rounder that most people will find comfortable”. The mattress, which is made up of a 3cm layer of temperature-controlling memory foam, followed by another 3cm of high density reflex foam, and 2,000 springs, is currently on sale with £225 off.

Nectar memory foam mattress, king: Was £1,286, now £499, Nectarsleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nectar )

Nectar regularly earns a spot in IndyBest’s tried and tested mattress reviews. If you’re looking for a memory foam option, this deal could be the one for you. The mattress features a quilted cooling cover, pressure-relieving memory foam, and seven zone support foam, which is said to provide spinal alignment while reducing motion transfer. With more than £750 off knocked off the price of a king size mattress, now’s the time to invest in your sleep for 2024 – just make sure to use code “BOXING5“ for your extra 5 per cent off.

Dusk memory foam 2,000 pocket sprung hybrid mattress, double: Was £579, now £359, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

When reviewing this model, I found that the Dusk hybrid “feels as luxurious as it looks”. It had a four-layer design and I found it to be “a great choice for those with back pain” owing to its firm feel and the “stellar edge-to-edge support”. For Boxing Day, you can score an extra 15 per cent off with the code “FLASH15” at checkout. With more than £200 discount, your sleep is begging for you to click buy.

Hypnos pillow top elite mattress, double: Was £2,565, now £2,180.25, Mattressman.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hypnos )

Hypnos supplies mattresses to hotels, including Soho House and The Corinthia, and also the royal family, so it’s fair to say the luxury brand doesn’t come cheap. But now, you can save nearly 40 per cent on this IndyBest-approved model. Earning a spot in Sarah’s tried and tested review, she said: “The depth (31cm) means there are lots of layers of comfort here, including a pocket-spring system, which aids weight distribution to provide edge-to-edge support and helps to encourage better spinal alignment.” Praising the soft pillow top, she added that “it’s supportive and feels like a gentle hug.”

Woolroom junior mattress: Was £509, now £356.30, Thewoolroom.com

open image in gallery ( Woolroom )

High-quality and great-value mattresses aren’t just for grown-ups. Parenting and mattress expert Zoe has written a guide to the best mattresses for kids, and one of her favourites has 30 per cent off. Zoe loved how this mattress from The Woolroom was hypoallergenic, antibacterial and chemical-free. “An impressive 1,000 springs provide ample support across the whole mattress, and, overall, we were hugely impressed. This mattress is definitely up there with the best,” she wrote.

Stompa S flex airflow pocket children’s pocket spring mattress: Was £229, now £183.20, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Stompa )

Our tester and parenting expert Zoe loved this mattress so much that she picked it as the number one best kid’s mattress for 2024. Zoe raved about the quality of this model, appreciating how clearly tailored to little sleepers it was. “Its soft cushioned top layer and airflow comfort layer make it incredibly comfortable for little sleepers. Meanwhile, the pocket springs provide ample support for growing bodies,” she said in her review.

