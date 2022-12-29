Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The January sales are almost here, and if cooking healthier meals is among your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll want to be on the lookout for the best air fryer deals.

Every year, retailers offer discounted prices on the hottest gadgets, the most sought-after home appliances and popular beauty and cosmetics products, but one kitchen gadget that’s sure to be in high demand this year is the air fryer.

Brands such as Ninja, Tefal and Tower have been selling out throughout 2022, as people look for ways to save money and cook healthier meals. Air fryers use less energy than traditional ovens, helping you cut down on electricity bills too.

If you’re interested in getting an air fryer and want to take advantage of the January sales, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the deals and discounts to expect, including potential air fryer offers.

Read more:

When do the January sales air fryer deals start?

It might sound obvious, but the January sales start on 1 January. It’s not a silly question, though. Other sales, such as Black Friday tend to start long before they’re officially supposed to, with retailers dropping deals weeks in advance.

Not so for the January sales. Chiefly, because you’ll already find some discounts on air fryers in the Boxing Day sales, which often get rebranded as January sales once the new year arrives.

How long do the January sales air fryer deals last?

January sales can last for the entire month, or while stock lasts. When it comes to air fryer deals, we’re expecting products to sell out quickly, especially cheap air fryer offers from the likes of Argos.

What air fryer deals can we expect in the January sales?

Air fryers really rose to popularity earlier this year, when the cost of energy rocketed and people turned to alternative cooking methods to save money.

Our top-rated air fryer, the Ninja foodi dual zone (£199, Very.co.uk) is currently sold out everywhere. Last year, it dropped to around £150 after Christmas, so we’re holding out hope for a restock and a price drop in January 2023.

(Ninja)

We also think we’ll see a deal on the Ninja air fryer AF100UK (£159, Amazon.co.uk), which has been spotted on sale for as little as £85 in the past. That was back in 2019, but we’re hoping to see the popular cooker discounted again in January.

(Ninja)

Meanwhile, the Lakeland compact air fryer (£89.99, Lakeland.co.uk) could have a few quid shaved off come the new year. And for mega-batches of crispy chips, we could expect to see a further discount on the Ninja AF161 max XL air fryer (was £339.95, now £294.95, Amazon.co.uk), though it already has an enticing 13 per cent off at Amazon.

